Each year, Wireless Zone, the nation’s largest retail wireless franchisor and exclusive provider of Verizon Wireless products and services, works to embody the core values behind its brand by establishing charity initiatives designed to support the communities it serves. Through programs like the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots and the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, the brand works to serve as a true community partner in each of its more than 200 markets across the country.

To continue this legacy of service, Wireless Zone recently hosted its annual charity golf tournament, giving back in a larger way to the Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving than ever before. The tournament, held June 15th, at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield, Conn., presented an opportunity for corporate staff, franchisees and vendor partners to come together to benefit national and local charities nationwide.

“We started Wireless Zone’s annual golf outing as a way to raise funds to help support the college educations of three girls whose father was a Wireless Zone franchisee and had passed away,” said Diane O’Brien, Vice President of Human Resources at Wireless Zone. “Over time, the outing has become far more than just a golf gathering. The entire Wireless Zone system is passionate about working together to help make a real difference for charities across all of the communities we serve.”

Participation at this year’s golf outing was above and beyond the brand’s expectations, featuring a full field of 144 golfers. With employees from Wireless Zone working as volunteers at the event, the brand raised a total of $70,000, the largest ever amount raised from the event, representing in a single day more than 25 percent of the total amount raised since the golf outings began. The money raised was donated to various charities across the country through the Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving.

The Foundation was founded the second year of the golf outing as a way for the brand to give back to different charities and causes, allowing each franchisee in the 350+ unit system to connect with their own charity of choice. The Foundation receives funds from store owners, generated through matching donations from the sale of phones and accessories in their stores. The funds are then distributed to nationwide charities like Feeding America and to local charities in the communities where the stores are operated.

“Our dedicated franchisees consistently go above and beyond to give back to the communities we serve and we are thrilled to see a record level of excitement and involvement at this year’s golf outing,” said Dave Staszewski, executive vice president of Wireless Zone. “Community partnership is what sets Wireless Zone apart, and it will always be a core value we live each and every day.”

By combining its proven business model with a focus on community partnership and commitment to charity impact at both a local and national level, Wireless Zone has created a unique franchise ownership opportunity that remains unparalleled in the wireless industry.

