Miracle Method, the nation’s largest professional bathroom and kitchen refinishing franchise, has shown strong momentum in 2017 and continues to do so with the goal of executing 12 franchise agreements in the next 12 months. To fuel this growth, the brand recently announced the addition of industry veteran Gwyn O’Kane as VP of Franchise Development.

O’Kane joins the team after spending 20 years of his career in the franchise space, primarily in development roles. Most recently, O’Kane held a business development position at RYCO, before which he was the VP of Franchise development at PIRTEK for more than a decade. The New Zealand native found a professional passion in the franchise world where he could support others in achieving the dream of owning their own business and becoming successful entrepreneurs.

“One of my goals is to bring my history and years of industry experience to work with people who want to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves,” O’Kane said. “When I was introduced to Miracle Method, I was blown away by what we have to offer to customers, not to mention the value of our franchise offering.”

Through the strong support system that the leading refinishing brand provides its existing and new franchisees, as well as the relatively low-cost investment level offered, O’Kane is motivated to tap into the potential of new markets where the brand can begin meeting refinishing needs of future residential and commercial clients as well as growing the presence in existing markets.

“One of the things that struck me most as I was exploring the brand was that we are really more of a marketing business that happens to do refinishing,” he said. “To find a franchise opportunity where a new owner comes in and the phone is already ringing with new client requests is incredible.”

Backed by an expert marketing team, Miracle Method fosters business for new franchisees by fielding incoming estimate and service requests during the training period and ensuring that the new business owners launch operations with a custom ad plan for their local market to drive a steady flow of customers.

Throughout the second half of 2017, O’Kane will focus on growth trajectory in key development markets like Nevada, Florida, California, Nebraska, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Illinois. The brand will continue to look for operators who have strong business backgrounds and motivation to provide the service in their local communities.

“We’re proud of the accomplishments of our brand so far this year and know that adding Gwyn to our team will provide additional leadership and strategy needed to grow our franchise program,” said Miracle Method CEO Chuck Pistor. “We’re eager to bring the excellent service we provide to new markets across the U.S. through strong franchisee partnerships as well as build upon our success in markets where we already have a strong presence.”

ABOUT MIRACLE METHOD:

Miracle Method is the largest bath and kitchen refinishing company in the US. Powered by a rapidly growing community of 140+ franchisees. The company specializes in repairing and restoring all types of tubs, ceramic tile and countertops, helping homeowners save thousands of dollars in replacement costs. All Miracle Method franchisees live in the markets they serve, working as independent small business owners who deliver quality work and superior service. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit https://fss.miraclemethod.com/.