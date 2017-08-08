Morten St. George, an independent researcher who has challenged establishment thinking on several issues, does so again in regard to the Voynich Manuscript, an undecipherable medieval manuscript widely believed to have been written in northern Italy. St. George does not deny that people of European origin wrote the manuscript, only not in Europe, but in South America and long before the arrival of Columbus!

The Voynich manuscript, carbon-dated to circa 1420 CE, depicts people in European clothing on folio 71r. Meanwhile, there are detailed depictions of more than a hundred plants never seen in Europe, many depictions of plant-infested swamp water (colored green), and depictions of rainforest animals, e. g., a hybrid of spotted jaguar and crocodile on folio 79v, a South American tapir on folio 102v, and a marsh deer (identified by the black coloring of the lower legs) on the last page of the manuscript, folio 116v.

St. George maintains there is only one solution to the Voynich dilemma: Europeans settled in the Americas prior to the 15th century. But he believes these Europeans were French rather than Italian, noting that the fortress depicted on the foldouts following folio 86v is likely to be Montsegur (the last stronghold of the Cathar religion), dismantled by the French royal army in 1244 CE. The Voynich correctly depicts this fortress on top of steep slopes and its single coned tower matches the single coned tower seen in a medieval depiction of the Montsegur bonfire. St. George thinks the author of the Voynich manuscript may have been a descendant of the Cathars known to have escaped the siege of Montsegur.

Reinforcing Cathar authorship of the manuscript, there is a depiction of their ceremony of consolamentum on folio 80v and a symbolic depiction of their aversion to procreation on folio 80r. St. George notes that no infants or children are depicted and he suspects that, prior to the arrival of Columbus, their small community in Venezuela became extinct due to natural causes: the lack of offspring.

Why Venezuela? St. George responds: "The north equatorial current runs from Africa to Venezuela but, most of all, the exotic plant depicted on folio 2v matches a photograph of a freshwater plant taken in the Morichal district of Venezuela. Moreover, the Morichal is where we find tall trees rising alongside swamp water as depicted in the Voynich. And it’s not far from the Caribbean cost where large sea-shell deposits would have provided the lime and chalk needed to make the parchment on which the manuscript was written."

Can this theory be proven? St. George notes that at the end of the herbal medicine section, a tapir is depicted, surely indicating that the thick hide of this animal was used to make the many displayed vials that served to mix the herbs. Similarly, the marsh deer that is depicted at the end of the manuscript should have provided the skin used to make the parchment.

And? "Well, it should be possible for a dermatology expert to examine the parchment with a magnification device and, without damaging the manuscript, determine if the animal used for the parchment was a marsh deer as opposed to a calf (cow), sheep or goat which were the animals used for parchment in Europe." Indeed, that should settle the issue one way or the other.

