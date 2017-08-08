This seminar will show family lawyers and personal injury lawyers how to attract more lucrative cases.

River Edge, NJ-Lawyers who want to build their firms, attract more clients and increase their profits with cost effective advertising, marketing and public relations are invited to attend a seminar on Monday, September 18 at 7:00 PM in River Edge, New Jersey.

The seminar will be conducted by Jay P. Granat, Ph.D.

Dr. Granat has consulted with thousands of attorneys and his articles have appeared in The National Law Journal, The New York Law Journal, The New Jersey Law Journal, Legal Economics, The Pennsylvania Lawyer, The Canadian Law Journal, The Texas Bar Journal and other prestigious legal publications.

Granat has lectured to the New Jersey Institute For Continuing Legal Education and has authored How To Expand Your Personal Injury Practice With Cost Effective Advertising, How To Expand Your Law Practice: 101 Ways To Attract More Clients and Persuasive Advertising For Entrepreneurs And Small Business Owners.

Attorneys who attend will learn how to use advertising, marketing and public relations tools, strategies and techniques to grow their firms.

A New Directory And Referral Service

For Family Lawyers

Dr. Granat has recently developed a new marketing tool for top family lawyers, divorce attorneys, mediators and matrimonial lawyers.

Lawyers can get exclusive listings in their county and attract high net worth divorce cases by being part of http://www.HighNetWorthDivorces.com.

High Net Worth Divorce cases allow lawyers to earn more money while they see fewer clients.

This site is already on page one of Google and sixty law firms from around the country have joined already.

HighNetWorthDivorces.com has also already been featured in hundreds of media outlets.

Here is a link that explains fourteen benefits of joining this site.

https://www.highnetworthdivorces.com/join/

Low Cost Marketing For Personal Injury Lawyers

Dr. Granat will also outline a simple and inexpensive technique to help personal injury lawyers to get more lucrative auto accident cases into their firms.

One Simple Technique To Get More Clients Without Spending Any Money On Advertising,

Marketing Or Public Relations

Dr. Granat will outline one simple method to improve lawyers’ relationships with clients and enhance their images in their communities.

This technique that will require just five minutes of your time and it will not cost you anything to implement.

Register For The Seminar

To reserve your spot for the seminar in New Jersey, call Dr. Granat at 201 647-9191 or email him at Dr.Granat(at)HighNewWorthDivorces(dot)com

Attorneys Who Are Too Busy To Attend

Lawyers who can’t attend the New Jersey Seminar can call Dr. Granat at 201 647-9191 with any questions or concerns they have about building their law firm in a cost effective manner.

##