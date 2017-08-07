“The Equivalency Certification requires professionals to demonstrate eating disorder proficiency and expertise through a range of specific equivalency requirements," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation.

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals, (iaedp™) Foundation, recognized for its excellence in providing first quality education and high-level training standards for professionals who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, offers Equivalency Certification for licensed and registered professionals who have been practicing in the field of eating disorders for five or more years.

“iaedp’s Equivalency Certification is not the same as grandfathering, as some healthcare professionals may think,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation. “The Equivalency Certification requires professionals to demonstrate eating disorder proficiency and expertise through a range of specific equivalency requirements.”

Each category of Equivalency Certification represents those in iaedp’s™ Traditional Certification, a certification process for healthcare professionals who have less than five years of experience. A healthcare professional seeking Equivalency Certification is given the opportunity to report and verify the professional experiences that warrant equivalency.

The most critical category of Equivalency Certification is supervision equivalency, which requires a licensed or registered clinician to have supervised others who treat eating disorders for at least five years. Supervision can include a combination of formal or informal individual, group or peer supervision, as well as treatment team consultations regarding patient care.

During evaluation, iaedp’s™ certification committee critically reviews a healthcare professional’s eating disorder treatment supervisory experience. A key evaluative element is verification of five years or more experience in a supervisory role.

In addition to supervisory equivalency category, Equivalencey Certification includes a thorough review of behavior skills capability demonstrations in four areas: history of presentation at eating disorder workshops, conferences and events; history of published books, book chapers, peer-reviewed or trade articles and consumer publications on eating disorders; academic affiliation and instruction on eating disorders and participation in eating disorders research.

About the iaedp™ Foundation: Established in 1985, iaedp™ is recognized for its excellence in providing education and training standards to an international multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers who treat the full spectrum of eating disorder problems, from anorexia to bulimia to binge eating and obesity. The organization offers a rigorous certification process for those who wish to receive specialized credentials in their work with people with eating disorders. For more information about iaedp™, visit http://www.iaedp.com.