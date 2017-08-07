Inlanta Mortgage, Inc. Welcomes 7 New Branches

Chad Gomoll SVP of Business Development, Chad Gomoll, says “The expansion of our company is not for the sake of just growing, but to find inspired, talented individuals that can thrive in our company culture and see the value we offer."

The good word is spreading about Inlanta Mortgage, Inc., as the company has experienced significant growth adding 7 new branches since the first of the year with 6 new branches coming on board in the last quarter alone. Inlanta has expanded their presence across the U.S. with new locations in Indiana, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Illinois, and Wisconsin. SVP of Business Development, Chad Gomoll, says “We are excited to have the level of talented people that have joined us this year. The expansion of our company is not for the sake of just growing, but to find inspired, talented individuals that can thrive in our company culture and see the value we offer.” If you are interested in growing your career with Inlanta, contact Chad directly at 262-439-4260; Brian Jensen (RVP, Midwest) at 630-927-0380; David Williams (RVP, Texas & Colorado) at 303-947-1960 ; or, Kevin Laffey (Regional Production Manager, Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa) at 913-645-4647.

About Inlanta Mortgage

Headquartered in Pewaukee, WI, Inlanta Mortgage was established in 1993. The company has grown to over 40 branches in 20 states and over 250 employees. Inlanta Mortgage’s mission is to be the home financing partner that you trust to serve your family, friends, and community. Their team of dedicated mortgage professionals is committed to delivering an exceptional experience using honest and ethical lending practices.

Inlanta Mortgage was named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the “50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country’s “Top Mortgage Employers” by National Mortgage Professional.