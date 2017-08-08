Andrew Koloadin, the Founder Australian of web hosting company Digital Pacific has been named a finalist for the 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. The Entrepreneur of the Year program recognises and celebrates the spirit and contribution of exceptional entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance, personal integrity and strategic direction.

Founded in 2000, Digital Pacific went on to become the largest privately owned hosting company in Australia and one of the industry’s trusted market leaders employing over 100 staff. Today the company provides a range of web and cloud services for over 150,000 websites, with customers ranging from SME’s to multinational corporations.

Koloadin states “It's a proud moment for the me to receive such recognition, however I credit the success of the company to the dedication and hard work of our staff.”

Andrew believes in never becoming complacent, his motto is “Always think like a

startup no matter how big you get”

Andrew joins other outstanding entrepreneurs from across Australia and around the world who will compete for the ultimate prize of being named 2017 EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

About Entrepreneur of the Year:

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential, and recognises the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognising them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries.

About Digital Pacific:

Digital Pacific is an Australian based provider of quality web hosting solutions for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and corporations. One of the only hosting companies in Australia that provides true 24/7 Australian based support, their business model is focused on reliability and trust, which they believe is attributed to their success over the past 17 years. Digital Pacific continues to grow towards being the market leader in Australia.