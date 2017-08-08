Newport International Acquires Crocker & Winsor Seafoods The addition of Crocker & Winsor marks an important milestone in Newport International’s long-term growth strategy as it furthers our efforts to diversify our product offerings.

Newport Organization, the parent company of Newport International, one of the leading minority owned seafood businesses in the country, today announced its acquisition of Crocker & Winsor Seafoods, a leading supplier of over 600 frozen seafood items to distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers, retailers, and restaurant chains throughout the U.S. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

For over 100 years, Crocker & Winsor has been dedicated to supplying quality, consistency, and valued products that include its Winsor Bay™ branded products. Through the company’s deeply rooted commitment to excellence, customers are guaranteed products that they can trust and rely on with confidence.

Since its formation, Crocker & Winsor has also played an instrumental role in ensuring that the world’s seafood supplies are sustained and appreciated, a position that is directly in line with Newport International’s own standards and practices.

Commenting on the acquisition, Newport’s President Anjan Tharakan stated, “John Parker has done a masterful job in preserving and building a great company over the years. We look forward to carrying the torch and continuing his vision for many years to come. He has put in place a great team including Rob Hallion who has been promoted from Vice President to President of Crocker & Winsor. He and the team will continue to run the company on a day-to-day basis as a Massachusetts based subsidiary with the full financial support of Newport Organization.”

Mr. Tharakan continued, “The addition of Crocker & Winsor marks an important milestone in the group’s long-term growth strategy as it furthers our efforts to diversify our product offerings. By coupling Crocker & Winsor’s extensive Winsor Bay line of high quality frozen seafood products with Newport’s existing Jack’s Catch and Pacific Cove branded products, we are well positioned to be the go-to resource for the country’s top restaurant chains, manufacturers, supermarkets, distributors and wholesalers.”

Crocker & Winsor President Rob Hallion added, “On behalf of the entire Crocker & Winsor team, we are delighted to mark this new chapter in our rich history. With the incorporation of the company into Newport Organization, we will not only be able to continue to provide quality products to our existing customers but also explore a variety of exciting new opportunities.”

About Newport International

Founded in 1964, Newport International is one of the largest importers of fresh and frozen pasteurized crabmeat, and one of the most innovative companies in the industry. Over the past five decades Newport has built its strong reputation by providing quality products to countless national restaurant chains, supermarkets, distributors, and manufacturers. For over 50 years, Newport International has challenged the standards of seafood in every way with excellence in product quality, unwavering sustainability standards, and unbeatable taste across all of its brands.