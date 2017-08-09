Simpler Funding and Lighthouse Finance Form Strategic Partnership

"This partnership is compelling because we bring a global perspective to what has traditionally been a localized, private sector." Howard Tang, Simpler Funding CEO

Simpler Funding has entered into a strategic partnership with Lighthouse Finance AS, a Pan-Nordic operational equipment leasing and asset management firm.

With an extensive investor network throughout North America, Simpler Funding will aggressively expand the middle market financing and supply chain solutions that Lighthouse Finance currently offers fish and food industry clients across Europe.

The partnership will initially focus on the aquaculture sector, providing innovative yet streamlined cross-border investment opportunities for international investors and private businesses.

Roy Høiås, CEO of Lighthouse Finance said, “The aquaculture finance industry is well cultivated in Scandinavia so, as global fish consumption continues to increase rapidly, we're keen to foster new relationships in North America and beyond.”

“This partnership is compelling because we bring a global perspective to what has traditionally been a localized, private sector. We offer a fresh, highly nimble entrepreneurial approach to Lighthouse’s longstanding industry expertise; the opportunities are immense,” said Howard Tang, CEO of Simpler Funding.

The partnership is based out of New York State.

About Simpler Funding

Simpler Funding is a NYC-based advisory firm specializing in comprehensive debt finance solutions for the middle market. Simpler Funding structures, sources, executes, and monitors customized debt transactions, allowing entrepreneurs to stay focused on their primary business. We make funding smarter not harder. http://www.simplerfunding.com

About Lighthouse Finance AS

Lighthouse Finance AS has over 30 years of experience in public and private sector project finance and operational equipment leasing solutions. The Firm is based in Oslo and has offices throughout Scandinavia. http://www.lighthousefinance.net