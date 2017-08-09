The Private Selling Officer process was selected because of the marketing and outreach our process provides. We are looking forward to getting this house sold to a new owner.

Today offers a fabulous opportunity to a savvy investor or sharp executive to buy property in highly desirable Upper Arlington, Ohio at 50% below the last recorded selling price of $2,850,000.

Gryphon Auction Group and auctioneer Richard Kruse have been appointed as Private Selling Officer to offer 4860 Oldbridge Dr., Upper Arlington, Ohio 43220 at an upcoming online only foreclosure auction.

This unique 14,000 Sq. Ft. custom built home is reported to have 6 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and 2 half baths, a pool, pool house, a 12-14 car showroom / office with loft, wine room and cellar on almost a full acre. The court ordered minimum bid is set at only $1,408,412.60.

But here’s the catch. You can’t see the inside until after you close on the transaction. A Private Selling Officer Auction takes the place of the county Sheriff Auction and the rules are the same. Bid on it sight unseen or get creative. The auctioneer can not grant interior access and is not in communication with furniture retail franchisor and Central Ohio businessman, Jeffrey S. Hosking, the current owner.

The auction will be conducted entirely online at http://www.gryphonusa.com. Bidding opens on August 28 at 9:00 am will end at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Broker participation is encouraged.

"The Private Selling Officer process was selected because of the marketing and outreach our process provides. We are looking forward to getting this house sold to a new owner” said Auctioneer and Private Selling Officer, Richard Kruse.

Additional Central Ohio PSO and Receiver Auctions currently open at 5517 Driftwood Ln, Columbus, OH, 4054 Walnut Crossing, Groveport, OH and 4760 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH with another 91 assets in the pipeline.

For details about the upcoming auction visit http://www.gryphonusa.com or call (614) 774-4118.

About Mr. Kruse

Richard F. Kruse is Managing Partner of Gryphon USA, Ltd. The company oversees a receivership & asset management group, a commercial auction business and, in conjunction with Borror Properties, a full service real estate advisory practice. He is also a founding member of the Ohio Foreclosure Auction Group, a partnership of six senior real estate auctioneers throughout the State of Ohio, specializing in sales of real property in foreclosure proceedings.