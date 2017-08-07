Jonathan Linkous Departs ATA After 24 Years As CEO

After 24 years as the Chief Executive Officer of the American Telemedicine Association, Jon Linkous is stepping down.

“Jon was integral in the formation of the ATA and the telehealth industry,” said Peter Yellowlees, MD, MBBS, ATA’s current Board President. “We thank Jon for his many years of service and his significant contributions to ATA and the industry he helped create.”

Dr. Sabrina Smith, ATA’s current Chief Operating Officer, will take on the role of Interim CEO. There will be a search to fill the position permanently.

“The Board is pleased that Sabrina has agreed to serve in the role of interim-CEO to help us through this transitional period,” said Dr. Yellowlees.

Dr. Smith joined ATA as COO in January 2017, following more than 20 years of cross-industry experience in healthcare, academic and non-profit management roles. She holds a Doctorate of Health Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina, a Master’s in Health Administration, and a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Colorado.

ATA’s Board remains very excited about the future and the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead of the Association and the telemedicine industry at this time of rapid expansion of telemedicine services worldwide.

“With more than 10,000 members and 450 health system and industry partners, the largest international conference and trade show, and the most expansive educational telemedicine program in the world, the ATA is the international leader in telemedicine,” said Dr. Yellowlees. “Jon was instrumental in building this organization and we are indebted to him for building a strong foundation for future growth.”

About the American Telemedicine Association (ATA)

Established in 1993, ATA is a non-profit, membership-based association located in Washington DC. Comprised of a membership network of more than 10,000 industry leaders and healthcare professionals, ATA is the leading telehealth association helping to transform healthcare by improving the quality, equity, and affordability of healthcare throughout the world. To learn more about ATA, visit http://www.americantelemed.org.