The Paramon® OR Integration System has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award in the category of Product Design – Life Sciences and Medicine. Developed by Trilux Medical, a subsidiary of Mizuho OSI®, the Paramon is intuitive, user-friendly and designed to maximize efficiency in the operating room. The Red Dot Award in this category is presented to products that display innovative design features recognized by independent and international judges.

Increasing specializations of integrated operating rooms require technologies that can meet the demands of the surgical staff. The Paramon OR Integration System was designed to reduce the complexity of the environment and help the entire surgical team work more safely, efficiently and reduce operating time.

The Paramon System leads the industry in terms of flexibility and image quality as well as ergonomics. With its 4K and 3D power video cards, the system unites top performance, versatility and cost efficiency.

“When designing the Paramon, our goal was to create a system that was intuitive and user-friendly. With the understanding that the operating room is a complex environment, we wanted to design a central device to control all aspects of the OR that was also as self-explanatory and straightforward to use as a smartphone,” said Steve Lamb, Trilux Medical’s Managing Director. “We are proud of this accomplishment and the recognition of the Red Dot Award for high design quality and innovation. This award is a direct result of excellent teamwork, dedication, and commitment to developing a product of the highest standards that differentiates itself from the competition.”

The Red Dot Award is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for good design and is organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen Germany. In order to assess the diversity in the field of design, the award breaks down into three disciplines: Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. This year participants from 54 countries submitted over 5,500 products and innovations for the Product Design Award.

About Trilux Medical

Trilux Medical® is a subsidiary of Mizuho OSI and provides and manufactures surgical lights, surgical pendants, operating room patient integration, video management systems, and turn-key operating room solutions. These advanced systems allow Mizuho OSI to provide a complete operating solution. Trilux Medical products and solutions are sold direct in Germany and worldwide through authorized international distributors.

Mizuho OSI® is a U.S.-based company and the leader in the markets for specialty surgery and patient positioning. The company’s portfolio includes specialty surgical tables for procedure-specific approaches that improves patient’s outcomes in spine and orthopedic surgeries. Their offerings also include a range of general surgical tables along with disposable and reusable surgical patient care products. Mizuho OSI’s products are sold direct in the U.S. and Germany, and by the Mizuho Corporation in Japan. Their products and solutions are sold worldwide through authorized international distributors. Mizuho OSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuho Corporation located in Tokyo, Japan, a leading surgical table manufacturer in Asia. More information is available at http://www.mizuhosi.com