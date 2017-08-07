IXACT Contact Rolls Out Expanded Broker Program At Inman Connect

Our Broker Program makes it easy for brokers to provide their agents with a highly branded and customized marketing system in a world-class CRM solution.

IXACT Contact® will be unveiling the company’s expanded Broker Program to 4,000 top real estate professionals, managers, and executives converging on San Francisco at Inman Connect.

As a cornerstone technology for long-term success in real estate sales, IXACT’s real estate CRM and Email Marketing solution is used by over 10,000 real estate associates and teams across North America to manage and grow their businesses.

IXACT Contact’s Broker Program is designed for brokers who are looking for an inexpensive and easy-to-use real estate CRM solution for all their agents brokerage-wide.

The existing Broker Program includes many integration, customization, and pricing options including:



Integration within the broker’s agent portal using Single Sign-On (SSO).

Customization and branding of all system-provided content as desired.

Auto-loaded custom collateral/templates – even entire Activity Plans.

Volume-based discounted pricing based on active agents OR flat ‘Site License’.

A special program for Rookies that gives them the entire IXACT Contact system FREE for six months.

Concierge Setup Service to get every agent up and running within hours of creating their account.

With today’s announcement, IXACT Contact is giving brokers the added ability to:

Brand IXACT Contact’s monthly e-Newsletter with their logo and colors.

Customize every monthly e-Newsletter at the brokerage level before it’s uploaded to their agents’ accounts.

Syndicate custom broker-created webpages into all their agents’ websites created using IXACT Contact.

IXACT Contact’s monthly e-Newsletter is already one of the flagship features of the system due to its quality content, mobile friendliness, and set-it-and-forget-it automation. Now brokers can easily brand and enhance what IXACT Contact provides with their own content and articles related to brokerage events, local marketing information, etc., saving their associates the time and effort of having to do it themselves.

Also being announced today is IXACT Recruiter™, a new version of IXACT Contact customized to the needs of agent recruiting. IXACT Recruiter™ includes all the robust CRM and email marketing functionality of IXACT Contact, including a done-for-you monthly e-Newsletter for agent recruiting, prospect lead nurturing campaigns, and much more. At only $99/month, IXACT Recruiter™ provides a value proposition unmatched by other recruiting CRMs.

IXACT Contact is committed to developing the best Broker Program available and will be releasing over the coming months:

The ability to brand the CRM application with the broker’s logo and colors.

Recruiting Websites with automated lead capture that can be used on a standalone basis or integrated with the broker’s existing website.

Brokerage Websites including lead distribution and management.

Inman Connect is where the industry congregates to learn about, embrace, and leverage the change that surrounds real estate – and IXACT Contact is at the forefront of that evolution.

From a leading CRM and Email Marketing solution for individual agents and teams, IXACT Contact is rapidly evolving into a strategic partner for brokers who believe that effective contact management and marketing is essential to long-term success in real estate sales. This evolution is one of the reasons why IXACT Contact was recently selected as a preferred provider by the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) for their Solutions Group program.

“Our Broker Program makes it easy for brokers to provide their agents with a highly branded and customized marketing system in a world-class CRM solution,” says Rich Gaasenbeek, Co-Founder and EVP, IXACT Contact. “Brokers can truly make the system their own in a way that other CRM’s simply can’t do, and at a price point they can’t match. While today’s announcement takes our Broker Program to a whole new level, we’re committed to expanding and enhancing it even further going forward.”

About IXACT Contact

IXACT Contact® is an easy-to-use web-based real estate CRM and marketing solution. IXACT Contact includes robust real estate contact management, powerful email marketing, and mobile friendly REALTOR® websites. IXACT Contact helps real estate agents generate leads that convert into clients, keep in touch with past clients, hot prospects, and important referral sources, and stay organized and in control as their business grows.