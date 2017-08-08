“If you’re looking for a great creative agency, you may want to consider an architecture firm,"

Gruskin Group™, an architecture firm offering integrated design, was recently honored by the NJ Ad Club, earning a total of 17 awards, including the ‘Best Out-of-Home Award’ for its work for the Lake George Council on the Arts and six first-place awards, at the 49th Annual Jersey Awards competition. There were more than 500 entries for this year’s awards competition, which celebrates excellence in advertising. Gruskin Group took home awards at this year’s competition in such categories as banner, consumer logos, web applications and video non-broadcast -- more than most dedicated advertising or graphic design agencies did.

“If you’re looking for a great creative agency, you may want to consider an architecture firm,” noted Kenneth A. Gruskin, AIA, founder and principal of Gruskin Group. “It’s an anomaly for an architecture firm to compete and win against full-time advertising and graphic design firms for awards of this nature.

“Since our founding as an architecture firm, Gruskin Group has expanded its services along the lines of integrated design and set new standards for disciplines like graphic design, interactive media and industrial design as part of our approach to creating unique, engaging and experiential solutions,” Gruskin added. “We pride ourselves on creating high-impact, memorable user experiences whose design starts with bold, fresh ideas that may challenge conformity but always maintains a sense of realism, purpose, and scalability.”

Specifically, in addition to the ‘Best of Award,’ Gruskin Group received the following awards at this year’s ceremony, which was held on June 7, 2016, at The Grove in Cedar Grove, NJ:

First Place Awards (6 Awards)

Project: Jazz at the Lake Poster

Category: Collateral / All Printed Materials - Not for Profit / Pro Bono Work

Project: Jazz at the Lake Poster

Category: Collateral / All Printed Materials - Advertising for the Arts

Project: Jazz at the Lake - Stage Banners

Category: Out-of-Home Banners

Project: Princeton Nursery School - Corporate Identity

Category: Collateral/Identity Logo, Consumer

Project: Princeton Nursery School - Stationery Package

Category: Collateral / Identity - Stationery Package

Project: Urban Drugs

Category: Collateral / Photography - Photo Journalism

Second Place Awards (6 Awards)

Project: Verizon Hum Product Launch Campaign

Category: Collateral / All Printed Materials - Product Launch or Relaunch

Project: My Downtown Mobile® Marketing Campaign

Category: Collateral / All Printed Materials - Product Campaign

Project: The Pink Roof

Category: Collateral / Photography - Photo Journalism

Project: Hot.L

Category: Collateral / Photography - Still Life / Miscellaneous

Project: Lake George Jazz Festival Newspaper Ads

Category: Newspaper Not for Profit / Pro Bono Work

Project: Point Pleasant, NJ - MyDowntown Mobile® App

Category: Digital Media Mobile Website

Third Place Certificate (4 Awards)

Project: Jazz at the Lake - Lakeside Poster

Category: Out-of-Home Outdoor Poster

Project: PTSDJournal

Category: Collateral / Identity Newsletter, Print Version Only

Project: Colgate-Palmolive Video / Digital Signage

Category: Video Non-Broadcast (Training, Educational, Institutional, Sales or Trade Show)

Project: Benchmark Development Digital Brochure

Category: Digital Media Miscellaneous (e.g. Annual Reports, Newsletters, Magazines, etc.)

About Gruskin Group™

Gruskin Group is an integrated design firm that offers architectural, industrial and interior design; brand development, strategic consulting, and all creative services. Gruskin Group is an Inc. 5000 Honoree and has been recognized by numerous industry publications, including Architectural Record’s Top 300 Architecture Firms; Display and Design Ideas’ (DDI) Top 20 Retail Design Firms; and Visual Merchandising and Store Design’s (VMSD) Retail Design Firm Resource Guide. In addition, the firm has been named among the top 25 architectural firms in New Jersey (NJBIZ) and Commercial Construction & Renovation Magazine’s list of top commercial architects. The firm’s award-winning work has been recognized by AIA, the Retail Design Institute, New York Ad Club, New Jersey Ad Club, ASID, Graphis, and the Association of Graphic Communications. For additional information, visit http://www.gruskingroup.com.

Pictured left to right: Bob Lyons, director of marketing services; Kenneth A. Gruskin, AIA, principal, and Jeff Barcan, director of creative services, with their awards from the NJ Ad Club’s 49th Annual Jersey Awards.