Each year, the top minds in cytometry—which refers to the methodology used to extract quantitative information from individual cells—join together at ISAC’s CYTO Innovation to present the industry’s new technologies in the technology showcase. This year, Ann Arbor-based Akadeum Life Science, Inc.’s microbubble technology rose to the top as the clear winner.

The judging panel—comprised of technology experts, as well as industry representatives from leading venture capital, product, and business development firms—awarded Akadeum the CYTO Innovation award for 2017. Akadeum’s technology was chosen for its distinguishing aspects from existing technologies, and its potential impact on science and/or medicine.

“When such an experienced panel acknowledges the value and potential of Akadeum's technology, it is a significant validation of the company’s products," noted Diether Recktenwald, PhD, 2017 Team Leader, ISAC CYTO Innovation Initiative.

Akadeum’s Chief Technology Officer, John Younger, stated, “As the first company to commercialize microbubbles for cell separation, it is an honor to receive this recognition from such a prestigious panel of judges.” The Company’s microbubbles are also capable of separating proteins, nucleic acids, and other targets in biological samples.

By using microbubbles, Akadeum has taken a normally complicated and cumbersome separation workflow and simplified it to where no specific instrumentation is needed. Its innovative technology is also fast and gentle, and allows for the separation process to take place completely within a sample tube. In fact, the entire process works in 10 minutes or less, where target cells are captured and removed. Biological separation is a key enabling step in areas like liquid biopsies for detecting cancer, cell therapy, and pathogen detection.

To learn more about Akadeum’s microbubbles, visit http://www.akadeum.com.

CYTO Innovation was a highlight of CYTO 2017, ISAC's 32nd Congress of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC), held June 10-14, 2017, in Boston.

About Akadeum Life Sciences, Inc.

Akadeum Life Sciences, a lean biotech startup, is located in Ann Arbor, MI. Founded in 2014, Akadeum was established to create the simplest separation products, and to fundamentally change the way that isolating cells and other biological targets is approached. Akadeum’s approach and strategies are unusual among the life science industry in that lean methodology is implemented. Inquiries into Akadeum’s methodologies, microbubble technology, and microbubble evaluations can be found at http://www.akadeum.com.

About ISAC:

The International Society for Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC) is a global scientific society with members in 52 countries. Its mission is to serve a multidisciplinary community by leading technological innovation, scholarship, and the exchange of knowledge in the quantitative cell sciences. Its vision is to advance the impact of cytometry in meeting current and emerging challenges in the life, biomedical, and physical sciences. For more information, see http://isac-net.org/.