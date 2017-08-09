The decision to expand our presence into Brampton is to serve our existing clients, work on the niche requirements and reduce the gap between the local talents and our clients

KRG Technologies with exceptional expertise in providing technology, Engineering, Infra & BI Staffing Services in Americas and India recently opened a new office at 6-30 Intermodal Drive, Brampton, Ontario, L6T 5K1 to accommodate rapid growth in the staffing industry. This office enables KRG Technologies to be available for their existing clients, perform multiple localized staffing services and attract more clients.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Valencia, California, the new office expands the presence of the KRG Technologies and supports the company’s vision to provide impeccable staffing services across industries in Canada.

“The decision to expand our presence into Brampton is to serve our existing clients, work on the niche requirements and reduce the gap between the local talents and our clients.” Said Bala Subbiah, President. “According to Statistics Canada, Brampton’s labor force grew from 240,985 in 2006 to 281,250 in 2011, an increase of 40,265 persons or 16.7 percent during the five year period. Brampton’s major economic sectors include advanced manufacturing, retail administration and logistics, information and communication technologies, food and beverage, life sciences and business services. KRG Technologies Inc. has a great opportunity to improve its client base across the industries.”

About KRG Technologies Inc.

KRG Technologies is an Inc 5000 company founded in 2003. A Tier-1 Staffing Vendor for Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 Companies with offices at USA, Canada and India with Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 226% in 2016.

KRG caters W2 requirements in 24 states of USA. Currently, it has 800+ consultants on billing and 75+ new contracts signed every month. It has a team of 100+ trained recruiters which is specialized in serving clients’ needs with a personalized approach. KRG with its exceptional expertise in staffing services in Americas serves across the industries including Technology, Engineering, Infra and BI.