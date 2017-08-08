The event will feature inspiring presentations and interactive workshops from noted industry experts around how to implement security in the overall development process, from the supply chain through to the customer experience

DevSecCon is pleased to announce that their upcoming conference will be held at Boston’s Exchange Conference Center. The event will feature inspiring presentations and interactive workshops from noted industry experts around how to implement security in the overall development process, from the supply chain through to the customer experience.

The conference is focused on the emerging technology practice of DevSecOps, which aims at distributing security decisions at the desired speed and scale without sacrificing the required safety. It offers an excellent opportunity for businesses that have experienced major roadblocks because of the security threats associated with the traditional IT security practices.

At DevSecCon, the attendees will have the opportunity to learn how to



Identify security issues early in the development process rather than after a product is released and ensure secure continuous delivery

Reduce the costs associated with fixing security flaws, by implementing security as code into every stage of the development process, and through automating and monitoring security processes

Embed privacy and security principles as an integral part into their organizations and create an inclusive and collaborative culture between DevOps and Security

Since their inception and the extraordinary success of the first conference in London in 2015, DevSecCon has grown by leaps and bounds. Following the expansion of the conference to Singapore earlier this year, the upcoming Boston conference will bring together more than two hundred industry professionals including DevOps Team Leads, security professionals, developers, product innovation managers, DevSecOps Team Leads, cloud security strategists, Application Security Experts, Project Managers, and many others.

Some of the major highlights of the event will include



Cutting edge practitioners and leading figures from the DevOps, Security and DevSecOps industry to be present as speakers, including keynote speaker Kevin E. Greene, thought leader and Software Assurance Program Manager at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Networking drinks, complimentary breakfast and lunch will offer plenty of opportunities to exchange ideas and develop new professional relationships

Exposure to the latest DevSecOps technologies and innovations in the exhibitor area

Announcing Boston as the venue for their upcoming conference, DevSecOps Leader and the Founder of DevSecCon, Francois Raynaud said, “We are delighted to bring DevSecCon to Boston for the first time. It will be packed with inspiring presentations by industry experts and networking opportunities, making it an invaluable event for anyone working in development, DevOps and security.”

Highlighting the importance of DevSecOps, Francois also added, “DevSecOps shifts security from reactive to proactive, supported by different techniques such as Test Driven Development and Attack Driven Defense. It champions the importance of security at all levels of an organization, and empowers security staff to make decisions that have a positive influence their business. As such, DevSecOps, as both a concept and a practice, is growing all the time, with an increasing number of organizations implementing DevSecOps as a solution to their security issues.”

To purchase the pass for DevSecCon Boston Conference 2017, please visit https://www.devseccon.com/boston-2017

About DevSecCon: DevSecCon brings together DevOps and security to make development and delivery more secure, without compromise. We offer a platform for leading experts and practitioners to showcase their DevSecOps ideas in thought-provoking talks, workshops and training courses. Attendees learn how to implement security as code in the development process, ensure secure continuous delivery, automate and monitor security processes and create an inclusive and collaborative culture between DevOps and Security.

Contact:

DevSecCon

Website: https://www.devseccon.com/

Email: info(at)devseccon(dot)com