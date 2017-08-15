We are impressed by the GaN power ICs developed by Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor today announced that the US Department of Energy’s PowerAmerica Institute has selected Navitas to enable a new class of high-efficiency, high-density, mobile fast chargers.

Using proprietary AllGaN™ technology, Navitas’ Gallium Nitride (GaN) power ICs integrate high-voltage GaN FETs with logic, drive and protection circuits to allow power systems to operate at frequencies over 1 MHz. This high-speed operation, with simultaneous improvement in efficiency, means dramatically reduced system size, weight and cost – and 3x faster charging for the consumer.

“As a US company, we are honored to be selected by PowerAmerica for this award and the Navitas team in El Segundo accepts the challenge to deliver the highest efficiency and fastest mobile charger on the planet," commented Gene Sheridan, Navitas CEO. “Our GaN power ICs, with their unprecedented level of integration, speed and efficiency, are uniquely qualified to deliver on this market-driven challenge.”

“We are impressed by the GaN power ICs developed by Navitas,” explained PowerAmerica CTO, Victor Veliadis. “Navitas and PowerAmerica share a common vision for increasing technical capabilities and creating manufacturing jobs in wide band-gap technology. We are confident this cooperation will yield remarkable results, including a world-class mobile fast charger.”

About Navitas:

Navitas Semiconductor Inc. is the world’s first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2013 and based in El Segundo, CA, USA. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 200 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 200 patents among its founders. The proprietary AllGaN™ process design kit monolithically integrates the highest performance GaN FETs with logic and analog circuits. Navitas GaN Power ICs enable smaller, higher energy efficient and lower cost power for mobile, consumer, enterprise and new energy markets. Over 30 Navitas patents are granted or pending.

About Power America:

Power America is a $140M public-private partnership between industry, the U.S. Department of Energy, and academia, led by NC State University. PowerAmerica works to accelerate the adoption of advanced semiconductor components made with SiC, GaN, and other wide band-gap materials. PowerAmerica brings many of the world’s leading wide bandgap semiconductor manufacturers, material providers and power electronics users together with experts from top research universities and government agencies to not only reduce the cost, but also improve the performance and reliability of wide bandgap devices and the systems that incorporate them. Targeted projects lead to new products that will deliver immediate energy productivity improvements and early commercial success — all while building demand, scaling up production volumes, and boosting competition.

###

Navitas Semiconductor and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.