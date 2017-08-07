DX1 is First to Market with HTTPS Secure Websites for Dealers

“DX1’s diligence to provide our customers with SSL certifications to protect their websites is yet another aspect of our commitment to data security," said Jeff Littlejohn, president of DX1.

DX1, provider of the only complete dealership management platform in the powersports industry, is pleased to announce the roll-out of secure HTTPS website technology to its dealer network. DX1 is the first provider in the powersports industry to offer this enhanced security feature to dealers. The SSL certificate and HTTPS security feature are provided free of charge to all DX1 customers, and will be included for all new customers.

HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) is a secure version of the HTTP protocol, ensuring that data passed between a dealer’s website and web browsers remains private and protected. Search engines have started labeling sites in Chrome without SSL certificates (sites using HTTP) as ‘Not Secure’ - a label visible in the browser address bar. By October, all HTTP sites will be flagged as Not Secure in Chrome.

DX1 recognizes the importance of data security, and the protection of both customer and dealership data. The DX1 platform automatically backs up dealership data, utilizing four separate data centers across the United States to provide redundancy and optimal performance for its customers. DX1 dealers can count on the security of their data and the fact that with DX1, they own their data.

DX1 recently announced the availability of the first EMV credit card integration for powersports dealers. EMV terminals help protect dealerships from liability associated with counterfeit credit card transactions. Chip cards make it difficult for fraud organizations to target cardholders and businesses, protecting sensitive data and the transaction process.

“DX1’s diligence to provide our customers with SSL certifications to protect their websites is yet another aspect of our commitment to data security. HTTPS connections provide peace of mind to consumers that the dealership website they are engaging with is protected. Our dealers can be confident that their website not only creates an optimal consumer experience, but it will be viewed favorably by search engines and help increase their SEO rankings,” said Jeff Littlejohn, president of DX1.

Dealers can also be susceptible to a negative online reputation that impacts their customer engagement. In a continued effort to protect dealerships, DX1 has also launched a Reputation Management solution that allows dealers to monitor their online presence to ensure they’re maintaining a positive brand image. This adds another layer of protection when safeguarding dealers’ reputation and credibility online.

About DX1

DX1 is the only complete dealership management platform for the powersports industry. DX1 gives dealers access to everything they need to manage and market their dealerships, including a DMS, lead manager, website and online marketing tools. Dealers save time and eliminate frustration with the efficiency of one login, one dashboard and a single database where customer and inventory data is stored. For more information, visit DX1app.com. DX1 is a division of Dominion Enterprises, a leading marketing and software company that provides a comprehensive suite of technology-based marketing solutions and more than 45 market-leading websites.