American Physician Partners (APP), a provider of outsourced emergency department management services, has named Andy McQueen as senior vice president and chief legal officer.

“Andy brings significant experience advising companies on mergers and acquisitions, capital formation, corporate governance and other strategic legal matters,” said John Rutledge, president and chief executive officer. “His expertise and perspective will be a great asset as we pursue our aggressive growth plans.”

McQueen joins APP from Nashville-based Bass, Berry & Sims, PLC, where he was a partner in the firm’s corporate and securities practice group. He also previously served as Assistant General Counsel for Spheris Inc. McQueen received his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Lipscomb University. Prior to law school, McQueen was a certified public accountant with Ernst & Young. McQueen’s wife, Candice, is the Tennessee Commissioner of Education.

“I’m pleased to join APP as a part of the senior leadership team,” said McQueen. “Their outsourced solution – which goes beyond physician staffing to complete management of the emergency department – as well as acquisitions and new service lines, makes it an exciting time to join the organization.”

About American Physician Partners

Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, American Physician Partners (APP) is a provider of turnkey outsourced ED management services to medical surgical hospitals in the U.S. APP’s outsourced solution entails managing all clinical and operational aspects of the ED for its customers on a 24x7 basis including the recruiting, staffing, and scheduling of clinical specialists and working closely with hospital personnel on the care coordination and treatment planning for each patient beyond the ED. APP serves more than 50 hospital organizations across Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, New Mexico, Michigan, and Illinois.