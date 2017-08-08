Authentic Human Proteins From Human Cells We are proud to be the only commercial supplier of high-quality, tag-free recombinant human Interferon beta expressed in human cells for research purposes.

HumanZyme Inc., a leading supplier of novel recombinant human proteins and growth factors expressed in human cells, today announced the launch of HumanKine® Interferon beta (IFN beta) expressed from HEK293 cells. IFN beta is a member of the type I family of interferons that activate Th1-type innate immune responses against viral and bacterial infection, and have antiproliferative and immunomodulatory functions. IFN beta is currently FDA-approved in injectable form as a treatment for multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease, and has been investigated for use in cancer therapeutics for its anti-tumor activity.

According to Scott Coleridge, CEO at HumanZyme, “We are proud to be the only commercial supplier of high-quality, tag-free recombinant human Interferon beta expressed in human cells for research purposes. Our proprietary HEK293 expression system allows us to express difficult proteins in a human cell line to provide the most authentic recombinant products possible. The new IFN beta further expands our animal component-free HumanKine product line, and the product is priced competitively and also available in bulk.”

Glycosylation of the IFN beta protein by a single asparagine-linked sugar chain is essential to its activity and stability, both in vitro and in vivo. IFN beta purified from human cells has been shown to have the highest biologic activity and stability compared to recombinant human IFN beta produced in non-human expression systems. HumanZyme’s recombinant human IFN beta expressed in human cells assures native processing, glycosylation and folding of the purified protein compared to bacterial, mammalian cell lines, or insect cell expression systems, preserving its biologic function and activity. HumanZyme’s HumanKine proteins are also animal-derived product free, xeno-free and carrier-free.

About HumanZyme, Inc.:

HumanZyme, Inc. is the global leader in providing highly authentic recombinant human proteins from human cells. Our process is cost-effective and scalable making our proteins suitable for the research, diagnostic, drug discovery and biopharmaceutical markets. HumanZyme leverages its proprietary engineered human cells, expression vector, and cell culture media to ensure high-yield production of recombinant proteins with native human post-translational modifications. We are a leading provider of cytokines and growth factors and a preferred outsourcing supplier of human protein production. Our products and services support a broad range of customers worldwide, from academic and government research institutions to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.