Designer and CEO Martin Nicholson sitting with the Niche Zero Grinder Our revolutionary Niche Zero Grinder retains virtually zero grind, guaranteeing you the freshest possible coffee.

Niche, the up and coming British coffee innovators, last month publicly unveiled their new full yield coffee grinder. On 4th September, the Niche Zero Coffee Grinder will be available to pre-order at a discounted price from the £499 RRP on crowdfunding website Indiegogo. The Niche Zero Grinder offers the following advantages over current grinders:



Virtually zero retained grind. Every coffee made is truly fresh with no waste.

The quietest grinder available at only 72dB.

63mm commercial grade burrs precisely driven, ensuring coffee grounds never get burnt.

Infinite grind size control delivers the perfect consistency.

Sitting stylishly at 31cm in height, the Niche Zero Grinder fits perfectly under most kitchen cabinets.

Complimented by a solid cast aluminium body and interchangeable, reclaimed oak features.

Niche is British made with the highest quality materials.

Designer and CEO Martin Nicholson explains “Having worked in the industry for 30 years, I wanted to design and produce a revolutionary coffee product. My love for getting the best taste in coffee, combined with my research into what makes the best brew, made the Niche Zero Grinder an obvious project. Our revolutionary Niche Zero Grinder retains virtually zero grind, guaranteeing you the freshest possible coffee. Not only that, but we have managed to design a coffee bean grinder that is better looking, reduces waste and is quieter and easier to use. We can’t wait for the 4th September launch on Indiegogo and we look forward to helping everyone make better tasting coffee.”

Developing a product which improves one of the world’s most popular drinks is no easy feat, but the family-run business Niche have achieved exactly that, right here in the UK. This didn’t just happen overnight, the ground-breaking Niche Zero Grinder is the result of 4 years of technical engineering, refinement and development, with over 30 prototypes.

Niche’s CEO Martin Nicholson is an accomplished designer with over 30 years of industry and design experience. Martin has worked with a vast number of global companies, including; Kenwood, Phillips, Braun, Tefal, Bombay Sapphire, Anglepoise, Airbus, Russell Hobbs, AEG, Dualit, Sanyo and Sunbeam. Using his expertise, Martin developed the Niche Zero to improve the quality of ground coffee, ensuring that every bean is precisely and quietly ground.

Niche’s commitment to improving the taste of coffee developed from bad experiences using existing grinders and a passion for achieving the best taste in coffee. The only way to make really good coffee is to use truly fresh ground beans. Unfortunately, current grinders all store old stale grind in their mechanisms, which subsequently taints future brews with stale, old ground coffee. The coffee enthusiasts at Niche were determined to change this and design the best coffee grinder.

Martin describes the launch of Niche as the fulfilment of a 30 year dream. “Being able to have an impact on the quality of coffee people consume is something that I am proud of”.