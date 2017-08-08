“Her strong relationships with the Charlotte community coupled with her unparalleled understanding of the Charlotte housing market will be invaluable to the Charlotte market.” David Brown, SVP of Metrostudy

Metrostudy, a Hanley Wood company and the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and related industries nationwide, has appointed Jenifer Gooch Regional Director of the Charlotte office.

Based in Charlotte, Ms. Gooch will assist homebuilders, developers, lenders and related professionals in leveraging Metrostudy’s proprietary data to determine how to make the best long-term investment decisions in the Charlotte-metro marketplace.

Prior to joining Metrostudy, Ms. Gooch held positions at River Rock Capital Group where she underwrote new single family detached rental communities in the Carolinas and at Shea Homes as a land analyst and development associate.

“We are delighted to have Jenifer join the Metrostudy team,” said David Brown, Senior Vice President of Metrostudy. “Her strong relationships with the Charlotte community coupled with her strong understanding of the Charlotte housing market both on the for sale and rental sides of the business will be invaluable to the Charlotte market.”

An active member of the Charlotte Chapter of the Urban Land Institute, Ms. Gooch is also pursuing a Master of Science in Real Estate Development and Finance from The Childress Klein Center for Real Estate at UNC Charlotte.

About Metrostudy

Metrostudy is the leading provider of primary and secondary market information to the housing and residential construction industry. Metrostudy’s actionable business intelligence informs investment decisions that mitigate risk and grow revenue for builders, developers, lenders, suppliers, retailers and manufacturers. It’s the construction industry’s only integrated data intelligence solution supported by the most extensive U.S. geographic coverage. Learn more at Metrostudy.com.

About Hanley Wood

Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, both digital and print, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.