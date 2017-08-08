HEALTHsuite Mercato Applying the right technology to the right situation at the right time can yield significant and measurable results for health plans today and as healthcare evolves in the future.

RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of enterprise claims processing software for healthcare payers, is pleased to announce the availability of a new report as part of the “Sharing Knowledge to Improve Healthcare Administration” (SKIHA) program. This month, members of the SKIHA program (free registration) are granted complimentary access to the RAM report, How the Internet of Things Will Transform Managed Care.

The Internet of Things has expanded its influence throughout all industries but perhaps none more prevalent than managed health care. From interconnected devices to sensors to the software that allows healthcare providers to capitalize on all of the acquired information, the health care industry is making the most of technology and the vast power of the Internet. These capabilities are driving significant change including improved consumer engagement and streamlined delivery of care. This report takes an in-depth look at the latest advancements with a specific focus on their impact on the Medicare and Medicaid communities.

“Technology has the power to change the world,” said Robert A. Tulio, President of RAM Technologies, Inc., “and healthcare is in a perfect position to benefit from the latest advancements in the Internet of Things. Applying the right technology to the right situation at the right time can yield significant and measurable results for health plans today and as healthcare evolves in the future.”

To read the entire report (How the Internet of Things Will Transform Managed Care) join the SKIHA program today CLICK HERE.

About the Program

The SKIHA program (Sharing Knowledge to Improve Healthcare Administration) is an open platform that shares industry analysis and research to help the payer community prepare for the future. Each and every month the SKIHA program makes available special content that provides unique insight and in-depth industry knowledge to those in the position to enact real change. This free-flow exchange of ideas provides the information health plans need to improve operations, increase productivity and reduce costs.

About RAM Technologies, Inc.

RAM Technologies is the leading provider of enterprise claims processing software and claims adjudication software for health plans. For over 36 years RAM Technologies has led the way in the creation of Medicaid software solutions, Medicare software solutions and software for dual eligible processing (the Medicare-Medicaid Financial Alignment Initiative). RAM Technologies has been recognized on Inc. Magazine’s List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and the Philadelphia Business Journal’s List of Top Software Developers for their advancements in the creation of comprehensive claims management software for Medicare and Medicaid administration. To learn more about RAM Technologies’ healthcare claims processing and managed care software solutions call (877) 654-8810 or visit ramtechinc.com.