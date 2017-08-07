InviteManager helps us keep our customers happy, and we are pleased to team up with them again this season.

NFL teams across the country have partnered with InviteManager to provide easy tech, services, and mobile apps to companies entertaining customers and guests in tickets and suites. NFL tickets are major assets for companies and InviteManager, who has partnered with teams like the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens going back six seasons has added more NFL teams to its stable of 60+ team and venue partners.

“NFL football is a vital tool for so many business and we’re excited to start our seventh season partnering with teams,” said InviteManager Co-Founder and CEO Tony Knopp. “The business impact metrics for NFL tickets are off the charts. Companies who take customers and prospects to games see significant return on their investment.”

“We make InviteManager available to our customers as a tool to help them achieve their goals with the Bears.” Said Adam Kellner of the Chicago Bears, an InviteManager partner for the past seven seasons. “InviteManager helps us keep our customers happy, and we are pleased to team up with them again this season.”

This season, InviteManager adds new exciting functionality through a partnership with Ticketmaster enabling companies to easily transfer e-tickets, run scan reports to see who actually used their tickets and when they entered the game, and easily load ticket and user data directly with the team partners.

“What we’re doing with Ticketmaster is changing ticketing for companies,” said Troy Tutt, VP of Partnerships at InviteManager, “Companies can work together with team partners to make the game day experience even more seamless and enjoyable for guests.”

Companies globally invest over $600B annually on client entertainment yet struggle getting the right people to games and tracking the return on investment. NFL teams recognize the investment companies make in client entertainment and are providing InviteManager to customers to make it easy to get the most from their game day experiences. Specifically, InviteManager helps these team customers easily invite the best guests, check those guests in at the game, and prove just how well lucrative football tickets are for client entertainment. The partnerships have been incredibly successful, and is why globally known brands like Verizon, FedEx, American Express, MasterCard and Anheuser-Busch use and leverage InviteManager.

InviteManager’s easy-to-use SaaS technology enables companies to nominate and invite guests, check them in at the event, and understand the return on investment through powerful reports. Used by 50 of the Fortune 1000 and endorsed by over sixty pro teams, InviteManager partners with Salesforce.com, Ticketmaster, StubHub, Concur, Microsoft, and American Express to make tickets easy and available in the enterprise and apps that professionals use every day.

“The NFL season is when companies really start ramping up as customers and prospects are back to business from summer,” said Knopp, “We’re all trying to cut through that full inbox to woo a new prospect and NFL tickets are a proven way to win customers’ time and, eventually, their business.”

About InviteManager

You share events and experiences with customers that work. InviteManager makes it easy and proves the ROI.

Companies globally invest over $600 billion in client entertainment, customer events, and sports tickets every year. InviteManager makes client entertainment easy and proves the ROI by providing convenient and simple tech to create events, invite guests, register and check-in customers, and report on the effectiveness of each event in real-time. Here’s how it works.

The choice of thousands of globally known companies like Nissan, FedEx, Verizon, American Express, Anheuser Busch, MasterCard and sixty pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA, InviteManager connects companies and their customers with event and ticket management solutions for today's business. InviteManager partners with the leading players in the events and corporate ticket industry, including Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Uber, and OpenTable. By working right inside the apps customers already use, like Salesforce, Concur, and Microsoft Outlook, InviteManager makes it easy for business of all sizes to manage all their client entertainment without having to switch between multiple apps.

InviteManager is based in Calabasas, CA with five offices globally managing and automating over 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year.