We are delighted to be presenting at the Forum and EXPO in Denver. CRF is doing tremendous work as a thought-leader for the credit and receivables community.

As part of the CRF Forum and EXPO in Denver, The Credit Research Foundation (CRF) is hosting a Technology Fair focused on Integrated Receivables to enable credit and accounts receivable professionals to learn from the successes of industry peers and leaders. The Integrated Receivables Technology Fair would be led by HighRadius, a Platinum Partner with CRF, with leaders from Yaskawa Electric and ShurTech Brands presenting case studies on Integrated Receivables.

The Integrated Receivables Technology Fair is scheduled from 8:00 am to 11:00 am, local time, on Tuesday, August 8, 2017. The Technology Fair is part of the CRF Forum & EXPO, held at the Grand Hyatt in Denver, Colorado which will run August 7 – 9. Credit and A/R professionals in and around Denver, CO are encouraged to avail the opportunity of attending the technology fair as a complimentary session. Interested professionals could RSVP for the event here.

The technology fair would kick-off with a complimentary networking breakfast at 8 am. The technology Fair features case studies from Yaskawa Electric, a global leader in HVAC manufacturing and ShurTech brands, the American DIY professional products under Duck®, T-REX Tape®, FrogTape® and Shurtape® brands.

Elizabeth Chamorro, Credit Manager, Yaskawa Electric America, the world’s largest manufacturer of AC drives and motion control products, would share how her team reduced bad-debt write-offs to zero, improved DSO by 4.5 days and achieved lower than 2% past-due. The case study would be instrumental for credit and A/R leaders looking to integrate collections, deductions and payments processes to exponentially increase productivity.

Marinko Marijolovic, Director of Credit Services, ShurTech Brands would reveal the secret behind a 75% reduction in past-due receivables at ShurTech Brands. The case study would showcase how the ShurTech team increased collector efficiency by 30% through digital collaboration with customers, automatic prioritization of collector worklists and real-time retrieval of invoice payment statues from customer websites. This customer case study would also highlight how the ShurTech team improved deductions operations by automatically sending chargeback notices to large customers as well as tracking deduction correspondence using automation technology.

In a keynote session during the Forum, Jay Tchakarov, Vice President, Product Management at HighRadius will be presenting a keynote session on, “Why Same Day ACH May Not Mean Faster Cash Realization.” The session aims to enable organizations to leverage automation for realizing the true benefits of faster electronic payments for reducing the cost of payment processing and faster payment reconciliation.

Commenting about the valuable association between CRF and HighRadius, Jay said, “We are delighted to be presenting at the Forum and EXPO in Denver. CRF is doing tremendous work as a thought-leader for the credit and receivables community. We are glad to be doing our bit by enabling credit and receivables professionals understand the integrated receivables approach through real-world success stories and case studies presented by industry leaders. We have seen immense interest in the integrated receivables approach, with more and more finance leaders eliminating the clutter of piecemeal solutions and choosing integrated platforms for end-to-end receivables management.”

For more information or to register, click here.

About Credit Research Foundation

The Credit Research Foundation is an independent, non-profit, member-run organization, consisting of a dynamic community of like-minded business professionals with a vested interest in improving and fostering the field of business-2-business credit while focusing on the practices and technologies of the discipline. CRF is the premiere industry advocate for the B2B credit community; the bridge in the customer financial relationship. For more information please visit http://www.crfonline.org.

About HighRadius

HighRadius is a Fintech enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company. The HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables platform optimizes cash flow through automation of receivables and payments processes across credit, collections, cash application, deductions, electronic billing and payment processing. Powered by the Rivana™ Artificial Intelligence Engine, HighRadius™ Integrated Receivables enables teams to leverage machine learning for accurate decision making and future outcomes. The RadiusOne™ B2B payment network allows suppliers to digitally connect with buyers, closing the loop from supplier receivable processes to buyer payable processes. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of optimizing cash flow, reducing days sales outstanding (DSO) and bad debt, and increasing operational efficiency so that companies may achieve strong ROI in just a few months.

For More Information Contact:

Tara Gallagher

Senior Marketing Manager

tara.gallagher(at)highradius.com