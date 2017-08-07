Bringing leaders from talent and learning together creates a remarkable space where they get to hear fresh voices from outside their usual echo chambers and actively collaborate.

Chief Learning Officer magazine and Talent Economy, two flagship publications of Human Capital Media (HCM), have announced the Headline Sponsors for Symposium+PLUS 2017. The joint conference will offer a first-of-its-kind collaborative experience for hundreds of corporate learning and talent management executives focused on creating a more innovative and agile workforce.

Built as a unique forum for productive dialogue, knowledge sharing and networking, Symposium+PLUS registration is open exclusively to talent and learning practitioners. A limited number of high-level industry providers are underwriting the meeting’s educational agenda, an exploration of “The Talent Economy.” The event’s four Headline Sponsors are: CrossKnowledge, DeVryWORKS, Pearson and Saba — all known for market-leading innovations shaping the future of the workforce.

“Symposium+PLUS sponsorship enables us to offer a unique and powerful opportunity for attendees to interact freely and for a select group of industry providers to realize the most strategic impact from their investment,” said Kevin Fields, HCM director of business development for events. “Bringing leaders from talent and learning together creates a remarkable space where they get to hear fresh voices from outside their usual echo chambers and actively collaborate. They can reach across the aisle and come up with mutual strategies for positively influencing the composition, performance and potential of the innovation-era workforce.”

A few lower cost sponsorships are still available for the event, which is taking place in California, October 2-3, at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa. To learn more about sponsoring Symposium+PLUS and other events hosted by HCM, contact Fields at kfields(at)humancapitalmedia(dot)com.