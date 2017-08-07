True Anthem, winner of Digiday Signal Awards for Best Social Media Marketing Platform We designed and built our content distribution platform using artificial intelligence and automation to help publishers and media companies become more profitable.

True Anthem, an AI-Powered Content Distribution Platform, announced today that it has been named Best Social Media Marketing Platform in the 3rd annual Digiday Signal Awards​. The Digiday Signal Awards are presented by Digiday, and recognize the technology platforms that are bringing efficiency, effectiveness and creativity to the media and marketing processes for brands, agencies and publishers.

The judging panel comprised marketing and advertising tech experts, including Matt David, head of communications and marketing, Tinder; Yuyu Fang, director, programmatic buying unit, Mindshare; Veronika Luik, programmatic group planning director, Neo@Ogilvy; and Maegan Moore, media manager, Sony Corporation of America.

“We designed and built our content distribution platform using artificial intelligence and automation to help publishers and media companies become more profitable,” said Chris Hart, founder and CEO, True Anthem. “In a media environment where the majority of content is discovered via social media, it’s crucial to have a bifurcated content distribution strategy. Our solution delivers the right content to the right people, at the right time, and creates the balance between audience engagement and traffic acquisition.”

True Anthem currently serves media companies and publishers including local media and global news organizations such as Tribune, Hearst, and Reuters; feature publishers such as Meredith, and online giants including CBS Interactive. Increasing bandwidth for its clients, True Anthem has saved as much as 811 hours a month for social media teams. By automating some labor-intensive tasks such as manually posting to social media, that time has been reinvested in more strategic and creative activities.

"This year's group of Digiday Signal Awards winners represent the very best of a vital part of our industry - marketing and advertising technology providers,” says Digiday Media CEO Nick Friese. “The third annual Signal Awards are proud to recognize these companies for their innovative solutions and their contribution to the advancement of our industry as a whole."

True Anthem will join other winners to be honored at the Digiday Awards in November 2017 in New York City.

About True Anthem:

True Anthem is an AI-Powered Content Distribution Platform for media companies and publishers. Clients use our Platform to drive significant increases in monetization by efficiently distributing their most popular stories across social media. We pioneered the use of artificial intelligence to identify the right content for social audiences—and then automatically post it at the right time. Unlike legacy scheduling tools and manual social media processes, the resulting increases in traffic, revenue and efficiency, typically result in a 300% lift in ROI for our clients. We partner with local media and global news organizations including Tribune, Hearst, and Reuters; feature publishers such as Meredith, and online giants including CBS Interactive. True Anthem is based in San Francisco, California. Find out more and request a demo at trueanthem.com.

About the Digiday Awards:

Digiday Media’s awards programs are the leading media and marketing industry awards, celebrating excellence and achievement in innovation. The Digiday Awards programs celebrate overall excellence and breakthrough achievements in media, marketing, advertising and technology in the U.S. and Europe.

