Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., headquartered in Morris Plains, N.J., is proud to announce that Bill Scavone has been named a top franchise executive by Franchise Business Review in its “2017 Top Franchise Leaders” list. Scavone is president and chief operating officer of the Weichert® national franchise company and one of only 41 executives in the country to be recognized on the prestigious list, which is put out annually by Franchise Business Review.

This year’s top franchise leaders were selected based on feedback Franchise Business Review gathered from surveying nearly 30,000 franchisees in 2016, representing more than 300 leading franchise brands.

“It truly is an honor to be recognized as the leader of one the premier franchise brands in the country and to receive such positive feedback from our franchisees,” said Scavone. “This recognition is proof that our franchisees appreciate the best-in-class technology and comprehensive marketing strategies provided by Weichert, as well as incomparable support for both agents and franchise owners to help them deliver the best real estate service in the industry.”

Scavone was named president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. last year, after previously serving as the company’s chief operating officer, as well as senior vice president of franchise development. Since assuming his new position, the Weichert franchise company has also been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of America’s top franchise opportunities. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. showed significant advancement in its overall ranking on Entrepreneur’s 2017 “Franchise 500®” list, moving up 32 spots to No. 105 on the overall list this year.

“Bill’s high energy, team mentality and courage to try new things consistently energize the Weichert franchise team and its affiliates to push the envelope and reach new heights,” said Denise Smith, president of the Weichert Affiliated Services Group. “Bill has also driven improvements to affiliate training, recruiting and management systems, which has helped modernize the Weichert brand and make it more attractive and dynamic to brokers and agents. I am confident the Weichert franchise system will continue on its upward path of prosperity and growth under Bill’s leadership.”

As head of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., Scavone oversees more than 300 affiliate offices in 39 states, representing smart entrepreneurs who were interested in joining a nationally recognized brand which offers incomparable tools, training and marketing techniques to set them apart from the competition. Each Weichert affiliated office is independently owned and operated.

The Franchise Business Review “2017 Top Franchise Leaders” list can be found online at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/top-franchise-leaders/fbr-best-franchise-leaders-2017.

More information about Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. can be found at http://www.weichertfranchise.com or by calling (877) 533-9007.

