Expanding Crewe Law Firm Is Serving All Communities

Regional legal firm Forster Dean opened their Crewe office back in 2001 on Nantwich Road and has been serving the local community for many years. The firm’s offices will soon be getting a face lift with new signage and old artwork will be replaced with the new Forster Dean logo.

Director Abid Hussain who is based at the office, said, “I am excited to announce the new look of the office, the previous frontage has served us well but was looking dated. With bright colours and clean lines we will be able to draw people’s attention to the various legal services that we provide. We will continue to service clients in the arena of Personal Injury, Clinical Negligence and Conveyancing and expand our operation to include Family Law, Employment related matters, Wills and Probate, Holiday Sickness Claims and Driving Convictions.

The success of the firm has always been put down to providing the highest standards of care and legal advice. We have amazing staff, including Polish speakers and a testament to their hard work is the fact that our business is generated by personal recommendation and strong relationships that have been developed with local businesses. I myself am multi-lingual and I feel having the ability to communicate clearly will not only cut time and lead to more efficient transactions, it may be an opportunity to reduce costs for our clients.

Our objective is to continue to deliver outstanding results to our clients, and to build on the Firm’s reputation for years to come, representing clients of all walks of life with a variety of legal issues.”

To celebrate our offices new look we would like to offer potential clients the opportunity for a free, no obligation 30 minute chat on certain aspects of law. Call us on 0808 278 9218 or email enquiries(at)forsterdean(dot)co(dot)uk to find out more. If you would like to come and see for yourself, our offices are 213- 215 Nantwich Rd, Crewe, CW2 6DA