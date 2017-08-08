Mighty Auto Parts Introduces New Brake Program

Mighty Auto Parts Consistent, rigorous testing ensures that Mighty brakes compare favorably to O.E., enabling us to provide top quality product to customers in the automotive aftermarket.

Mighty Distributing System of America, a leader in automotive aftermarket products and services, announces an improved brake program. Mighty’s new program comes at a time when, according to industry sources, brake system services are estimated to grow annually by 4%.

The improved program provides a “better” and “best” solution for automotive repair facilities and their customers. “Our System XL and TecSelect brake pads offer high quality, feature-rich friction to match stringent O.E. quality standards that our customers here and abroad have grown to expect,” said Brad Bradshaw, Mighty Auto Parts Sr. Vice President Product Management. Both System XL and TecSelect ceramic and non-ceramic materials continue to be laboratory tested and focus on O.E. quality friction formulations. “Consistent, rigorous testing ensures that Mighty brakes compare favorably to O.E., enabling Mighty Auto Parts franchises to provide top quality product to customers in the automotive aftermarket,” added Bradshaw.

Mighty’s System XL and TecSelect brake program features:



100% Positive Mold production process for consistent braking performance.

100% Scorched for improved initial bite and reduced break-in.

Chamfers that are geometrically engineered for maximum noise abatement.

Slots for improved heat dissipation.

Multi-layered shims to dampen noise.

Abutment hardware to ensure proper brake pad support within the caliper.

About Mighty Distributing System of America

Mighty Distributing System of America, a franchisor of sales and services in aftermarket auto parts, is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia and supports 107 distributors in 45 states and four international markets. The Mighty System features attentive local service, inventory management expertise, classroom and on-site training in conjunction with extensive offerings of OE quality underhood and undercar parts, chemical products, lubricants and shop supplies. The Mighty business model attracts independent repair shops, quick lubes, tire centers and new car dealerships across the nation and abroad. Recognized as a “top 25 franchise brand” by The Wall Street Journal, Mighty’s unique approach of dealing directly and exclusively with automotive professionals began in 1963.