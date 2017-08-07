New Okuma Video Features Summer Showcase Event Highlights

Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation, a world leader in CNC machine tool manufacturing, hosted more than 200 customers from 100 companies at their 2017 Summer Showcase, July 19-20 in Charlotte, North Carolina. To view event highlights, please visit http://bit.ly/2wifHXZ.

Participants viewed cutting demonstrations on more than 15 machine tools and were educated on breakthrough technologies that can give them a competitive edge. Demonstrations featured exotic material cutting on titanium as well as stainless steel and aluminum and were focused on the automotive industry.

Summer Showcase Highlights:



Okuma’s New Laser Technology: The LASER EX series features state-of-the-art laser technology combining subtractive and additive manufacturing, coating and precision hardening on multitasking machines.

Get Connected: Okuma has made the process of connecting machine tools easy for customers through use of the OSP control, IIoT and MTConnect. Data collection and analysis enables customers to improve profitability.

Sandvik Coromant Prime Turning™: PrimeTurning™ is a new methodology which enables turning in all directions as opposed to conventional turning. This allows for more flexibility, productivity and efficiency when cutting chips, and can reduce cycle time up to 50 percent.

Trochoidal Milling: Trochoidal milling and other alternative tool paths allow for higher feeds and speeds, fitting perfectly into the framework of cost-driven, machining planning.

For more information on Okuma's machine tool lineup visit http://www.okuma.com/cnc-machine-tool-lineup.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan. The company is the industry’s only single-source provider, with the CNC machine, drive, motors, encoders, and spindle all manufactured by Okuma. The company also designs their own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool’s functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry’s only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools, today and into the future. For more information, visit http://www.okuma.com/americas or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @OkumaAmerica.

