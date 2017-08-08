Visibility Software Becomes an Official Abila Product Partner

We look forward to the exciting opportunities that lay ahead for Visibility and Abila and how our two organizations will continue to evolve our solution offerings

Visibility Software is excited to announce that we are now an official Abila Product Partner. As an official Abila Product Partner, Visibility has further solidified their relationship with Abila to continue to advance, enhance and expand integration capabilities with MIP Fund Accounting and Abila's HR Management Suite.

Visibility has had a long relationship working with Abila, providing integration between their Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking software and Abila MIP Fund Accounting to automate the transfer of new hire data, and with Cyber Train Learning Management software to pull employee data over to track employee training. Additionally, Cyber Recruiter and Cyber Train helps Abila users manage their volunteer hiring and training needs. The integration that exists between Cyber Recruiter and Abila MIP and Abila HR drastically improves the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of how recruiting and onboarding process are carried out.

Ultimately this integration process eliminates paper and time consuming manual data entry by automating new hire workflows and enables automatic and easy transfer of new hire data between systems. In addition, Cyber Train's integration helps users leverage Abila MIP and Abila HR's reporting tool to feed Cyber Train with new employee and updated employee record changes to avoid re-keying of information when managing employee training records in Cyber Train.

As a result, HR departments gain a significant amount of time back in their day to be more productive and efficient. With an ever-growing number of challenges facing HR today like finding top talent, employee engagement, retention, and talent development, it is critical to eliminate technology barriers so HR can spend more time on these higher-value tasks which are significant to bottom line growth.

The timing of our partnership is significant as Abila recently announced findings from their Nonprofit Finance Study: Managing Growth. The findings indicate the majority of Nonprofits plan to grow within the next year. The study explores the dynamics of nonprofit growth and its impact on risk management, compliance, and organization culture. We feel our partnership will contribute towards helping growing Nonprofits organizations address workforce planning and training management concerns during their projected growth transitions.

"We look forward to the exciting opportunities that lay ahead for Visibility and Abila and how our two organizations will continue to evolve our solution offerings, including expanding our cloud platforms," says Greg Smith, Visibility Software, Abila Partner Success Manager.

About Visibility Software:

Founded in 1999. Visibility Software, a leading provider of applicant tracking and training management software, has helped thousands of organizations of all sizes solve talent acquisition and talent development challenges. Our two primary flagship software solutions Cyber Recruiter Applicant Tracking (ATS) and Cyber Train Learning Management (LMS) help clients gain a competitive recruiting and training advantage over their competitors. We offer flexible solutions that can be deployed on-premise or cloud-based, and operate as a standalone solution or interface with Microsoft Dynamics GP, Sage, Abila and several other leading HR and payroll systems. Our solutions eliminate technology barriers so HR can spend more time on higher-value tasks that impact the bottom-line. For more information about Visibility Software visit http://visibilitysoftware.com/.

About Abila:

Abila, part of the Community Brands family, is the leading provider of software and services to associations and non-profit organizations to help them improve decision making, execute with greater precision, increase engagement, and generate more revenue. With Abila solutions, association and nonprofit professionals can use data and personal insight to improve financial and strategic decision making, enhance member and donor engagement and value, operate more efficiently and effectively, and increase revenue to better activate their mission. Abila combines decades of industry insight with technology know-how to serve nearly 8,000 clients across North America. For more information, please visit http://www.Abila.com. To subscribe to the Abila blog, visit Forward Together at http://blog.abila.com.