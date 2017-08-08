Dr. Barry Kaplan, president and founder of Queens Medical Associates. Everyone should enjoy their summer in the sun, but safety is extremely important. There are small and simple steps everyone can do to ensure their protection from the sun's ultraviolet rays is adequate and keep their skin healthy.

As summer begins to wind down, many Americans are looking to enjoy the remaining days of warm weather basking in the sun. In recognition of August as Summer Sun Safety Month, Queens Medical Associates, which specializes in the care of patients with hematology and oncology conditions, has compiled a list of tips to stay protected in the sun.

“Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States, and it is estimated that one in five Americans will develop the disease in their lifetime,” Dr. Barry Kaplan, president and founder of Queens Medical Associates said. “Everyone should enjoy their summer in the sun, but safety is extremely important. There are small and simple steps everyone can do to ensure their protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays is adequate and keep their skin healthy.”

Dr. Kaplan’s Top Five Summer Sun Safety Tips

1. Apply (and reapply) sunscreen – even when you’re not planning to sunbathe. Putting on sunscreen or an SPF moisturizer should be the first thing done in the morning, especially if you’re planning to spend an extended period of time in the sun. While a high SPF protection is ideal, sunscreen does wear off and should be reapplied every two hours minimum.

2. Seek the shade. Shady areas allow you to enjoy the warmth of the summer without direct exposure to the sun. Setting up an umbrella on the beach or sitting under a tree in the park can reduce the risk of skin damage.

3. Cover up. Clothing is the most convenient barrier between skin and the sun’s rays. Wear a shirt as much as possible and utilize the benefits of UV-blocking swim shirts. While hair can provide protection for the scalp, wearing a hat will add an extra layer, while the brim helps shade the face, ears, and neck. Baseball caps will keep the sun off your face, but remember that your ears and neck will still be exposed.

4. Avoid tanning beds. The UV rays in tanning beds can be equally as dangerous as the ones from the sun, with tanning bed use being linked to an increased risk of melanoma. Explore safer tanning options, such as sunless tanning lotion.

5. Explore alternative sources of vitamin D, which is critical to optimal health. While the skin acquires vitamin D naturally through the sun, vitamins and proper diets will also provide the body with its necessary intake without the hazards of prolonged sun exposure.

ABOUT QUEENS MEDICAL ASSOCIATES

Queens Medical Associates (QMA) is a well-established physician practice and infusion center which provides hematology and medical oncology care for patients with cancer and blood disorders. Located in Fresh Meadows, New York, QMA’s physicians and clinical staff bring decades of experience providing exceptional care and treatment. Approximately 300 patients are served daily translating into over 200 treatments. QMA’s team members communicate in five official languages (English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Russian). The practice also offers infusion therapy for many conditions including Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and organ transplants.