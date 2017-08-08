This designation by the FDA reinforces what we already know - ranpirnase is an effective broad-spectrum antiviral.

Tamir Biotechnology, a leading developer of antiviral therapies, announced that ranpirnase has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the US FDA for the treatment of Ebola Virus Disease. The designation was based on laboratory and animal data demonstrating the safety and efficacy as both treatment and prevention of Ebola virus infection. “This designation by the FDA reinforces what we already know—ranpirnase is an effective broad-spectrum antiviral,” said Dr. Tom Hodge, Executive Director of Pre-Clinical and Antiviral Research, Tamir Biotechnology. Added Dr. Hodge, “Combined with our advanced clinical development as a first-line agent for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV) skin infections, Tamir’s pipeline is robust and focused on areas of unmet medical need.”

Given ranpirnase has an extensive clinical and manufacturing history as a previously studied oncolytic, the company expects an accelerated timeline further progressing the development of ranpirnase in the HPV and the oral and genital Herpes Simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2) space. The antiviral effect against HPV, HSV and the already known anti-HIV activity will make ranpirnase an important tool in treatment and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases and devastating worldwide viral diseases.

