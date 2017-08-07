The renowned Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., TV series, will broadcast a new episode on FOX Business, on Saturday, August 12, 2017 @5:00 pm ET.

Examining advances in precision medicine, Innovations will explore the role that LabCorp, a leading global life sciences company, plays in using world-class diagnostics to guide the delivery of patient care by helping physicians provide patients with the right drug, at the right time and in the right dosage through companion diagnostics. LabCorp has participated in the development of approximately three-quarters of the companion diagnostics on the market today, and viewers will learn how these innovative tests create better patient outcomes.

Next, audiences will learn about Leica Microsystems, a company with more than 160-years of dedication to developing and manufacturing microscopes and scientific instruments. Today, Leica is pushing the boundaries of visualization in the operating environment by integrating digital technologies directly into the surgical microscope. Viewers will be enlightened by the latest advances in surgical microscopy, and will learn how Leica is providing surgeons with better insight to improve their decision-making at the point of care.

As the largest independent medical oncology-hematology practice in the United States, Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute (FCSRI) has nearly 100 locations throughout Florida. The show will explore FCSRI’s dedication to providing world-class cancer care in a community-based setting, close to home, and the benefits for everyone involved.

Reputed for being original thinkers who are passionate about research and development, SigmaGraft, Inc. is dedicated to the manufacturing of bone regeneration biomaterials. This segment will focus on SigmaGraft’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for bone graft surgeries, and the ways in which its materials are being used to foster new bone growth in regions of loss caused by injury or disease.

“We truly enjoy exploring the medical field and showcasing the technologies and tools that are impacting the industry today,” said Michele Nehls, Senior Producer for the Innovations Series. “We look forward to exploring this topic on our show.”

About Innovations & DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Our field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables us to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Michele Nehls at: (866) 496-4065 or via email at: info(at)innovationstelevision(dot)com.