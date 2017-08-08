Vein911® to Offer Fellowship Training in Venous and Lymphatic Medicine

“The creation of our new fellowship program demonstrates Vein911’s leadership in the field of venous disease,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911®.

Vein911® Vein Treatment Centers announced today that it will be offering a fellowship program for physicians who want to specialize in Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. The fellowship will be conducted at training sites across Tampa Bay with interviews starting immediately. The fellowship will be 12 months in length and will prepare physicians to become certified Diplomats of the American Board of Venous and Lymphatic Medicine. Fellows will train under the guidance of Chris Pittman, M.D., Affiliate Assistant Professor of Radiology, University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and Executive Committee member of the American College of Phlebology Foundation.

The Vein911® Venous and Lymphatic Medicine Fellowship will include didactic studies, observation, hands-on training, and immersion into a practice brand and culture that is based on both world-class vein care and a world-class patient experience. While becoming proficient in state of the art venous and lymphatic diagnosis and treatment, fellows will be exposed to and learn sophisticated office operations including cloud-based electronic medical records (EMR) management, contracting and billing best practices, marketing principles, and health information technology including telemedicine.

“The creation of our new fellowship program demonstrates Vein911’s leadership in the field of venous disease,” said Dr. Chris Pittman, Medical Director and CEO of Vein911®. “We look forward to training the next generation of venous experts and to further our vision to be America’s choice for vein care.”

About Vein911®

Vein911® is a leading provider of both medical and cosmetic vein care including varicose veins, ankle swelling, venous leg ulcers, and cosmetically disturbing veins of the hands, face and legs. Our world-class vein treatment centers offer state of the art technology within elegant and comfortable surroundings and a family atmosphere. Our non-surgical medical procedures include Endovenous Laser Treatment and Ultrasound-Guided Foam Sclerotherapy, which is the future of vein care available today at Vein911®. Our cosmetic procedures include Visual Sclerotherapy which is the gold standard treatment for spider veins, and VeinGoghTM which is an immediately effective treatment for facial veins. Vein911® is the varicose vein and spider vein treatment center of choice for physicians and their patients who are experiencing vein disease. Our vein treatment centers are conveniently located throughout the Tampa Bay area and are led by board-certified physicians. Schedule an appointment today at Vein911.com or call 855-VEIN-911.