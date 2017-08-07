TydenBrooks Expands American Manufacturing

TydenBrooks SPG Logo “Our continued investments in American based manufacturing has allowed us to add state of the art machines to improve our production processes and lead times."

Continuing its legacy of innovation, quality, and manufacturing TydenBrooks announced today the expansion of its plastic indicative security seal production. According to Dan Tascarella, Plant Manager of TydenBrooks’ Tallapoosa, GA facility, “Our continued investments in American based manufacturing has allowed us to add state of the art machines to improve our production processes and lead times. We can now produce 25% more of our extremely popular Plastic Truck Seal and 65% more of our All Seal and Equilok security seals. This additional capacity will improve our already industry leading production times and allow us to fulfill orders in as little as one week.”

More than 50 years ago, the EJ Brooks Company foresaw the shift in the security seal industry from all metal seals to additional materials. In the mid-1960s the company introduced the Griplock Coin Bag and Plastic Padlock Seals, followed by Plastic Truck Seals to the American market. Since that time, plastic security seals have continued to grow in importance to the security industry.

TydenBrooks is the global leader in design, manufacturing, and supply of tamper evident security seals and devices. Through its acquisitions of TydenBrammall, EJ Brooks, and Stoffel Seals, TydenBrooks has continually exhibited market leadership in innovation, quality, design, manufacturing and exceptional customer service. Since 1873 TydenBrooks has been Leading the Way, Security the World.™