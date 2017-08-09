TreeHouse Health, an innovation center designed to invest in emerging healthcare companies and help accelerate their growth, announces the addition of its latest Portfolio Company, alska®, a technology platform designed to empower and support caregivers and patients for optimal health outcomes.

“alska has developed a comprehensive platform to better enable caregivers, patients, and their care team at large. Their solution has the potential to dramatically improve the health outcomes of the patients being cared for, while driving efficiency and cost savings. We are excited to work with them as they address a real need in the market in a novel and thoughtful way,” said J.D. Blank, Managing Director at TreeHouse Health.

Founded in 2015 by Michelle Chaffee, alska® is a web-based platform for caregivers and caregiving teams that goes beyond social connectivity to include secure storage of medical and legal documents, a shared calendar for task delegation and management and permission settings so you decide what is shared with each carefully chosen care team member. You can even keep track of key vitals like blood pressure, weight and oxygen saturation to better manage chronic diseases like COPD, heart disease and diabetes.

“alska is committed to providing a comprehensive tool to make caregiving easier. We want to more effectively bring care teams together to support, educate and empower patients and caregivers because that leads to better health outcomes. Our partnership with TreeHouse will help us further these goals.” Said Michelle Chaffee, Founder and CEO of alska®.

Along with providing investment, TreeHouse Health also offers its portfolio companies access to its ecosystem consisting of leading healthcare organizations, professional service providers, and other emerging healthcare companies.

About TreeHouse Health LLC

TreeHouse Health, established in 2013, is an innovation center that helps emerging healthcare companies accelerate their growth by facilitating collaboration with industry leaders while simultaneously providing investment, expertise and guidance around business development and strategy. To date, TreeHouse Health has invested in fifteen early-stage healthcare companies and has three Anchor Tenant relationships with Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (BCBS), and Accenture. To learn more, visit TreeHouse-Health.com.

About alska®

alska® combines a comprehensive set of solutions including secure storage and sharing of medical information, time saving social sharing capabilities and education and support for patients and caregivers. alska’s unique and user-friendly set of solutions engages patients and their caregivers and empowers them to not only better manage chronic disease but get the support they need from multidisciplinary caregiving teams that include healthcare professionals and family caregivers. To learn more, visit alska.com