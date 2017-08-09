The addition of Dr. Gueye to our team gives us the opportunity to see more patients and continue to serve the community, and I know she will add value to our practice and our patients.

Wendy Schillings, M.D., F.A.C.O.G. is thrilled to announce the addition of Ndeye-Aicha Gueye, M.D. to the Reproductive Medicine Associates of Pennsylvania, or RMAPA. Dr. Gueye will begin seeing patients at the practice, located at 1401 North Cedar Crest Blvd, Suite 200 in Allentown, PA.

“I am very excited to welcome Dr. Gueye into our practice,” said Dr. Schillings. “The addition of Dr. Gueye to our team gives us the opportunity to see more patients and continue to serve the community, and I know she will add value to our practice and our patients.”

Dr. Gueye received her Doctor of Medicine and completed her residency in at Rutgers University’s Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey. She then completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland Ohio. Dr. Gueye brings her clinical, surgical, and research experience in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility to the RMAPA team in an effort to help bring couples closer to building their family. “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with such an amazing group of people, and allow patients to be seen sooner and come closer to their dream of parenthood. I am happy to be joining the RMAPA family, and be a part of a practice with one of the best pregnancy rates in the country”.

Dr. Schillings and the world-renowned team of doctors at RMAPA are leaders in the field of reproductive medicine. They have helped thousands of patients to overcome even the most challenging causes of infertility. The team of doctors, clinical care members, and embryologists includes renowned medical experts who are board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology and in reproductive medicine. RMAPA is recognized for their unsurpassed level of clinical excellence and perspective for patients.

About Reproductive Medicine Associates of Pennsylvania

RMAPA is among the leading specialists in fertility treatments for men and women. Located in the Lehigh Valley, Reproductive Endocrine and Infertility (REI) specialist, Dr. Schillings and her staff, have one goal - striving to create a successful pregnancy in a sensitive, compassionate, and respectful environment. RMAPA offers leading assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including Ovulation Induction, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), and Artificial Insemination (IUI) at an affordable price.

For more information on RMAPA or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Gueye, please call 610-820-6888 or visit rmapa.com.