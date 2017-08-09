Individual development often gets put on the back burner as people progress through their careers - Scott Doggett

Orange Lake Resorts, home to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand, is excited to celebrate and promote the 2nd annual National Learning and Development Month in October. The month was created by Holiday Inn Club Vacations to excite and promote personal development among employees across all industries. It was accepted by the National Calendar Registry in 2016 as an official month. Holiday Inn Club Vacations has created an online resource for organizations to use that includes free online courses, recommended reading, videos, learning events, and more.

“Individual development often gets put on the back burner as people progress through their careers,” explained Scott Doggett, Senior Director of Learning and Development for Holiday Inn Club Vactions. “This campaign was designed to motivate people and bring these educational opportunities to the forefront. We are committed to providing opportunities for our team members to better themselves, and encourage other companies around the country to do the same throughout October and beyond.”

For more information, please visit http://nldmonth.com or follow the Academy of Learning and Development at twitter.com/AcademyLD.

About Orange Lake Resorts

Orange Lake Resorts encompasses 26 resorts and 7,400 villas in the U.S., with more than 340,000 timeshare owners and 4,600 employees.

Orange Lake Resorts, a leader within the vacation ownership industry with more than three decades of proven success, operates the Holiday Inn Club®. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand was created in 2008 through a strategic alliance with IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations flagship property in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort, was established in 1982 by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson. The timeshare brand includes 26 resorts across 13 states. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations or to book reservations, visit hiclubvacations.com. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/hiclubvacations or Twitter at twitter.com/hiclubvacations.