Higher Logic Names Edward English as Chief Product Officer

Higher Logic today announced it has expanded its executive team, naming Edward English as Chief Product Officer (CPO). English brings 15 years of product management experience to Higher Logic and will be responsible for product management, user experience and design, and data analytics. In this role, he will take the lead in expanding the capabilities of the industry’s leading cloud-based online community platform and continuing the integration of the capabilities acquired with the acquisitions of Socious and Kavi.

“Higher Logic is enjoying tremendous success, recently adding our 1,000th customer and nearly doubling our year-over-year growth rate, but there is so much more we can do to help organizations interact with customers, members and partners in new, deep and meaningful ways,” said Rob Wenger, Higher Logic CEO. “We’re extremely excited to have Ed join the team to help us drive our next wave of growth and innovation. Ed’s experience in delivering compelling, differentiated products and running at-scale global businesses is a perfect match for where we are going.”

English’s experience includes leading product teams that brought new concepts to market and created software used by hundreds of millions of users. He has held executive positions with early and mid-stage technology companies, including Datamythic (data science), APX (enterprise software) and netVmg (network routing software). In addition, he was the director of product management for SharePoint at Microsoft during the period when the solution generated tremendous growth in revenue and users and established itself as the global leader in market share, product usage and customer satisfaction. Early in his career, English worked as a strategy consultant with Deloitte. He has an MBA from Indiana University and a Bachelor’s degree in Management Science/Operations Research from Virginia Tech.

Higher Logic is an industry leader in cloud-based community platforms. Organizations worldwide use Higher Logic to bring people all together, by giving their community a home where they can interact, share ideas, answer questions and stay connected.

