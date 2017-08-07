Our recent Trustee Scholarship winners at Fork Union Military Academy Affordability is a key factor for many families looking at military school, and Fork Union works hard to provide opportunities to as many students as possible.

Would you like to attend Fork Union Military Academy at no cost to you? Students who will enter grade 8, 9, or 10 in the fall of 2018 and are first time applicants to the fall program are eligible to compete for Fork Union Military Academy’s Board of Trustees Scholarship.

Affordability is a key factor for many families looking at military school, and Fork Union works hard to provide opportunities to as many students as possible. The Academy utilizes need based financial aid and access scholarship funds to assist as many young men as possible to enroll.

The Board of Trustee Scholarship is unique in that is it competitive and completely need blind. This means that applicants for this scholarship do not need to fill out a financial aid application. The finalists are selected based on the strength of their scholarship and admission applications. Finalists are then invited to campus for an interview with the scholarship committee before the final award is announced.

Founded in 1898, Fork Union Military Academy is a one-of-a-kind high school experience, where students attend classes in the unique “One Subject Plan” format, which has successfully prepared students for college and beyond for more than sixty years. The Academy is guided by its core values of respect, integrity, faith, character and discipline each day in a true military-style program where leadership and character development are a primary focus of daily life.

For more details or to download the scholarship application forms please visit:

http://www.forkunion.com/trusteescholarship

Applications are due by January 19, 2018.

To speak with an admission representative please call 434.842.4205.