The award-winning producers of the Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr. series, proudly announces that it will feature the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification (NCTRC), slated to air nationwide, fourth quarter 2017. Check your local listings for more information.

Established in 1981, NCTRC is a non-profit, international organization dedicated to professional excellence for the protection of consumers through the certification of recreational therapists. Professional recognition is granted by NCTRC to individuals who apply and meet established standards for certification including education, experience, and continuing professional development. The Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (CTRS®) credential is offered to qualified individuals based on these stringent requirements.

This segment will introduce/teach how NCTRC supports quality human service and healthcare standards; NCTRC is a charter member organization of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE). NCTRC is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA). Recreational therapy and the CTRS® credential are recognized by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), Joint Commission (JC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Accreditation Canada, the National Center on Health, Physical Activity and Disability (NCHPAD) as well as in federal, provincial and state legislation.

The show will also explore how its credential verification services to employers and healthcare agencies help to monitor personnel adherence to the standards of the Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist.

“The mission of NCTRC is to protect the consumer of recreational therapy services by promoting quality services delivered by certificants. A key factor in the organization’s ability to carry out that mission is recognition of the CTRS® credential, so we are extremely excited about this opportunity to educate consumers, employers and the general public about the value of this certification.” – Anne Richard, Executive Director of NCTRC

“The National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification (NCTRC) is the premier credentialing organization for the profession of Therapeutic Recreation,” said Lisa Glassman, producer for the Innovations series. “We look forward to exploring this topic.”

About NCTRC:

With over 16,000 certificants residing in the United States and fifteen other countries, NCTRC is actively involved in research on issues impacting the profession, promoting the profession and credentialing internationally, as well as supporting state and provincial pursuit of licensure for the practice of recreational therapy.

For more information, visit:http://www.nctrc.org

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Lisa Glassman at (866) 496-4065 or via email at info(at)InnovationsTelevision(dot)com.