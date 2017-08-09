Onepath Expands Philanthropic Impact with Launch of Onepath Local

Onepath, the easier way to get hard things done, today announced it was expanding its philanthropic presence with the launch of Onepath Local, an employee-led 501(c)3 charitable organization.

Ben Balsley, Chief Executive Officer of Onepath, stated, “Our company and our employees have a long history of giving and volunteering. Onepath Local provides Onepath employees more horsepower in supporting local communities through volunteerism, leadership, and the financial support of other non-profits. I couldn’t be more excited about launching this organization and the long term impact we will have enhancing the lives of others.”

As one of its initial sponsored activities, Onepath Local sponsored an event where Onepath employees collected children’s books, decorated lunch bags, and provided lunches for MUST Ministries. Every summer since 1995, MUST Ministries has been providing a bag lunch to children in seven metro-Atlanta counties that receive reduced or free lunches during the school year. Last week, as the children were preparing to go back to school, Onepath Local delivered 700 lunches to MUST Ministries along with over 200 books.

ABOUT ONEPATH LOCAL

Onepath Local is a 501(c)3 organization based in Kennesaw, Georgia, led by an Advisory Board of Onepath Employees.

The mission of Onepath Local is to support charities and activities that strengthen local communities and enhance lives through volunteerism, leadership, and financial support.

The organization was created as a formal mechanism to harness the spirit of service and giving of Onepath employees and partners.

ABOUT ONEPATH

Onepath is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting

technology – from cable to cloud.

Whether it’s installing digital menu boards at quick serve restaurants across the U.S., or systems integration for one of the nation’s newest stadiums, or providing IT support and managed services for fast-growing businesses – Onepath is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to Fortune 500s and local businesses throughout North America.

