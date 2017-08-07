CuroGens, Inc. is Gold level Microsoft partner in Enterprise Resource Planning. Achieving Gold status is an important distinction for our highly skilled staff and its ability to provide expert Dynamics ERP services and support.

CuroGens, Inc., a global systems integrator and Microsoft partner headquartered in Carmel, Ind., today announced it has attained a Gold Microsoft Partner competency in Enterprise Resource Planning.The competency signifies CuroGens’ outstanding expertise and proven ability to meet the dynamic business needs of customers worldwide.

“Achieving Gold status is an important distinction for our highly skilled staff and its ability to provide expert Dynamics ERP services and support,” said Jesper Kehlet, CuroGens Founder and CEO. “This competency also further ensures our capacity to offer Microsoft software and licenses at the most competitive prices available.”

The company, which has advanced from a Silver competency for ERP, is dedicated to the continual improvement of its Microsoft Dynamics ERP offerings. In addition to providing software implementation, integration and upgrade services, CuroGens utilizes a broad range of platforms and programming languages to develop custom solutions that connect organizations to the power of data to make informed business-critical decisions, spark growth and impact goals.

CuroGens’ staff has collectively worked on nearly 500 ERP projects. The company specializes in the manufacturing and professional services industries.

About CuroGens:

CuroGens, Inc. is a systems integrator specialized in serving businesses worldwide through custom solutions built on Microsoft platforms, including Dynamics AX, 365 and ERP, as well as Azure, CRM Online, SharePoint®, Office 365 and custom Microsoft .NET based applications. As a trusted Microsoft partner, CuroGens develops, implements and supports solutions that help organizations maximize resources, streamline processes and improve customer service. For more information, visit http://www.curogens.com or call +1-317-815-8120.