Medical Spa Owners and Professionals Now Have Their Own Trade Show

An industry that, by itself, generates nearly $4 billion in revenue a year; that has doubled in size during the past five years; and that projects to double again by 2020 is worthy of its own categorization, said AmSpa Founder/Director Alex Thiersch.

The trade show that medical spas have been waiting for is finally here. Early bird registration for the Medical Spa Show, presented by the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa), is now open. From February 9 – 11, 2018 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, the Medical Spa Show will focus on the latest technology, trends, and techniques driving today’s non-invasive medical aesthetic industry. The show features four tracks of education developed by AmSpa with the input of medical spa owners and professionals from across the country.

Medical aesthetic professionals of all types that attend the Medical Spa Show will be able to share ideas and learn what’s working and what’s not from their peers in the industry. Attendees will be able to meet and greet with practitioners who face the same challenges they face every single day.

Those that sign up by August 31, 2017 will save $75 on registration, and AmSpa members save an additional $75. Early bird sign-ups are also entered into a drawing to win a VIP package including a stay in an Aria Sky Suite for the duration of the event in addition to:



Car service from the Las Vegas Airport to the Aria Resort & Casino

Personalized meet-and-greet upon arrival

Private check-in experience

Lounge with food and beverage amenities

Private key elevator access

Personalized concierge service

The Medical Spa Show exhibit hall will showcase the best service, product, and equipment providers in the industry, such as exclusive Black Opal Sponsor Crystal Clear Digital Marketing, or Sapphire Sponsors Environ Skin Care and Care Credit.

Visit http://www.medicalspashow.com for more information on the education tracks, exhibitor details, and more.

About the American Med Spa Association: The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business and legal resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices across the country. AmSpa’s training seminars—including Medical Spa Boot Camps and The Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing business. AmSpa members receive access to legal summaries of the laws governing medical spas in their state, access to an exclusive medical spa insurance program, and many other benefits. 312-981-0993, info(at)americanmedspa(dot)org