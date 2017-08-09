Critical Start Ranked Top 10 on 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

“At Critical Start, we’ve experienced rapid and consistent growth by putting the success of our customers first, helping them navigate the complex requirements of cybersecurity, adding value through our expertise, consulting and managed services."

Critical Start, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Critical Start #10 on its 2017 Fast Growth 150 list, based on its 234.13% two-year growth rate. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16,717,688,643.

“At Critical Start, we’ve experienced rapid and consistent growth by putting the success of our customers first. As a 100% employee-owned company, our goal is to create a culture that attracts and retains the most talented employees in the business. The team we’ve assembled helps our customers navigate the complex requirements of cybersecurity, adding value through our expertise, consulting and managed services,” said Rob Davis, chief executive officer for Critical Start. “We are honored to be a CRN Fast Growth 150 Businesses. Our ranking among the top 10 solution providers and IT consultants in North America further validates our customer-centric, common sense approach to security.”

“The companies on CRN’s 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success.”

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Critical Start

Critical Start is the largest cybersecurity firm based in Texas, recently recognized in CRN Magazine’s list of Top 500 Solution Providers in North America. The company delivers managed security services (MSSP), professional services, and training. For each client, Critical Start uses a holistic, customer-focused approach to understand the business impact of IT, determine the associated risks and offer big-picture guidance on the strategies and controls that will effectively manage risk and improve security. Critical Start is 100% employee owned by a team of experts who are passionate about security, quality and service. Visit criticalstart.com for more information.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com