(L-R): Matt Perelman, Cambridge Auto Group; Dominic Bardos, Cambridge Auto Group; Jose Costa, Driven Brands; Uri Kenig, Cambridge Auto Group; Alex Sloane, Cambridge Auto Group

Cambridge Automotive Group (CAG) recently donated $4500 to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The check was presented in Los Angeles on July 27, 2017. These funds will support the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as a part of Maaco’s 45th Anniversary fundraising campaign. As the largest Maaco franchisee in the US, Cambridge Automotive Group owns close to 40 locations in the Southwest and is proud to support their local communities.

About Cambridge Automotive Group

Cambridge Automotive Group (CAG) was formed in 2015 to pursue a growth strategy in the car care industry. CAG is the largest Maaco® franchisee in the world. The company has attracted a best-in-class management team and continues to invest significant capital to grow in the Macco® system through remodels and new center development. The group is seeking to open additional Maaco locations with growth targeted in California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

About Maaco®

Maaco Auto Painting & Collision Repair -- a part of the Driven Brands, Inc. family of automotive aftermarket franchise brands based in Charlotte, NC -- is America's #1 Bodyshop. Maaco provides automotive paint and cosmetic repair services for nearly 500,000 drivers annually. With more than 500 independently owned and operated franchises across the United States and Canada, Maaco has restored the safety and appearance of more than 20 million vehicles over 45 years. Maaco ranked #106 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2015 Franchise 500 Rankings, and is currently #1 in the automotive appearance services category. For more information, visit Maaco.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, visit MaacoFranchise.com.