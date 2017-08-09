As further evidence of increasing momentum in the smart cities space, six best-in-class companies recently joined the Smart Cities Council to provide expertise in the move to more livable, workable and sustainable cities.

"That so many innovative and prestigious global companies are interested in partnering with the Council is not only a vote of confidence in our efforts to educate cities on the benefits of smart technologies," said Council Chairman Jesse Berst. "It is also another signal that the private sector is stepping up to help our cities meet the enormous challenges they face – from swelling populations to aging infrastructure to the impacts of climate change."

Recent additions to the Council's world-class roster of smart cities practitioners include:



Eaton – Power is a fundamental part of just about everything Eaton does, and that’s why Eaton is dedicated to helping customers find new ways to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton has simplified connected lighting, and is the only manufacturer to offer connected solutions for buildings, communities and homes.

Ford – The global automaker based in Dearborn, Michigan designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Ford also is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions to cities worldwide.

Pennoni – With rapid changes in technology, Philadelphia-based Pennoni dedicates its consulting services to smart and sustainable initiatives across market sectors. Its work with government clients in the U.S. includes energy management utilizing its OPTICS™ software, Intelligent Infrastructure Systems (iis), transportation planning, utilities, design visualization and IT services.

PTC – With its robust ThingWorx Industrial IoT platform, Needham, MA-based PTC helps drive the future of innovation in cities. Through its partner ecosystem, PTC enables smart cities solutions by applying the power of IoT to everyday environments, improving the quality of roads, buildings and public services.

SYNEXXUS – Headquartered in Arlington, VA, SYNEXXUS combines expertise in engineering, operations and analytics with a state-of-the-art gateway control system that enables smart cities and counties to bring clarity, efficiency and cost savings to operations – from municipal lighting to power grids.

Toyota – Toyota is committed to enriching lives by advancing mobility for all – whether it’s around town or across the living room. From great vehicles, to alternative mobility, to assistive robots, Toyota’s goal is the same: offering solutions that help people move easier and enrich their lives.

As partners, these companies will contribute their experience and expertise to the Council’s comprehensive Smart Cities Readiness Program, which provides vendor-neutral education, coaching and consulting to help stakeholders understand how smart technologies contribute to more livable, workable and sustainable communities. The Council’s landmark Smart Cities Readiness Guide, a living online document used by thousands of cities, counties, states and provinces to help shape future initiatives, is a key component of the Readiness Program.

EXECUTIVE QUOTES:

Eaton: Patrick Walker, Vice President and General Manager, Outdoor and Architectural Lighting

“IoT technology presents significant opportunities to help build safer, more efficient communities, and it all starts with connected lighting. We look forward to working with the Smart Cities Council and its members to leverage the real estate of the physical light fixture to connect buildings and infrastructure, helping cities understand how energy is being used and apply data to improve efficiency and control across the board.”

Pennoni: Joseph Viscuso, PE, Senior VP, Director of Strategic Growth

“We are proud to partner with Smart Cities Council. We see the innovative use of technology as the new frontier in the consulting world and will use this partnership to drive that message to our existing and future clients.”

SYNEXXUS: Gregory Glaros, CEO/Founder

“We're very excited to deliver world class services to the smart cities market. SYNEXXUS delivers lead systems integration services for the many smart city products available. SYNEXXUS provides military grade cyber security and systems integration services to help cities improve efficiencies, gain insight into municipal operations and ensure secure communications.”

ABOUT THE SMART CITIES COUNCIL

The Smart Cities Council envisions a world where digital technology and intelligent design are harnessed to create smart, sustainable cities with high-quality living and high-quality jobs. A leader in smart cities education, the Council is comprised of more than 120 partners and advisors who have generated $2.7 trillion in annual revenue and contributed to more than 11,000 smart cities projects. To learn more, visit http://www.smartcitiescouncil.com.